GatorsTerritory - Grading the Gators: Defensive Line/Buck

Over the next couple of weeks, Gators Territory will be breaking down and grading the Florida Gators position by position, followed by a look ahead to the 2021 season and what the depth chart will look like in the season to come.

Despite one of the worst defenses certainly in recent memory and possibly in Florida football history, the Gators' defensive line was not the reason. Florida was second in the SEC in sacks (35), with the line accounting for 21.5 of those.

There was a clear change in the Florida Gators defensive line when they had Kyree Campbell in the lineup and when they didn't. Without Campbell at defensive tackle, Florida had to slide Zachary Carter from end to tackle, move Brenton Cox over from Buck to end and Jeremiah Moon started at Buck. The Gators still posted eight sacks in the first two games but their run fits and line play as a whole wasn't what it was when Campbell returned.

Carter and Campbell, specifically, were impressive for the Gators this season. I would consider this a breakout season for Carter and expect him to be the leader on the line and the defense as a whole in 2021. Carter led the Gators in both sacks and tackles for loss. Florida will miss Slaton, Campbell in 2021 but there is a solid nucleus of young players.

Dexter played a lot for a freshman and looked good on the field. 20 tackles and two sacks isn't a bad start for a freshman defensive tackle in the SEC. Umanmielen is a player we want to see much more of in 2021. He's shown an elite burst and speed off the ball and should have a bigger role next season. We're also looking for breakout seasons for Bogle and Chatfield in the coming year.