GatorsTerritory - Grading the Gators: Quarterback

Over the next couple of weeks, Gators Territory will be breaking down and grading the Florida Gators position by position, followed by a look ahead to the 2021 season and what the depth chart will look like in the season to come.

This one is going to be one of the easiest grades of the season. You really can't say enough about the season that Kyle Trask had. The redshirt senior threw 43 touchdowns (seven more than any other quarterback). His 46-total touchdowns are second in school history to only Tim Tebow. Trask broke Danny Wuerffel's school record of 39 from his 12-game 1996 season (although bowl stats were not counted for records prior to 2002, Trask also eclipsed Wuerffel's bowl-adjusted season total of 42).

The numbers don't stop there.

Trask threw for 400-yards five times, more than anyone else in the country. He threw for at least four touchdowns in seven games. Trask broke the school record for passing yards-per-game (356.9), and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

There has only been, maybe, one better season for a quarterback in school history, belonging to Tim Tebow.

Behind Trask, Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson played sparingly. Richardson played in just five games, throwing two passes. Richardson threw his first touchdown pass against Oklahoma in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Jones missed some time with a hand injury, and then with the way Trask was performing every week, found it hard to get back on the field. Jones finished the season 18-of-32 (56.3%) passing with two touchdowns and one interception. He added 217 yards on the ground and two more scores.

This season was Trask's and we'll get more in-depth about the future of the quarterback position next week when we shift our focus to the 2021 depth chart.