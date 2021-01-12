GatorsTerritory - Grading the Gators: Running backs

Over the next couple of weeks, Gators Territory will be breaking down and grading the Florida Gators position by position, followed by a look ahead to the 2021 season and what the depth chart will look like in the season to come.

The C- grade is only that high because of the role that the running backs, namely Malik Davis played in the passing game. We won't forget the Georgia game where three running backs combined for 10 catches and 212 yards. Florida was completely one dimensional on offense this year, which turned out to be alright for the most part because of how prolific Kyle Trask and the passing attack were.

Florida’s rushing offense averaged just 131.25 yards-per-game, 11th in the SEC, but it’s 30.58 attempts-per-game were less than every other SEC school other than Mississippi State, which by design doesn’t care to even pretend to be interested in running the football.

Now, to be fair, Dan Mullen has shown to be a very good offensive game planner, and credit to him for not trying to force running the ball when it was clear the strength of his offense was throwing it.

For the season, the Gators' running backs only carried the ball 236 times. Compare that to 473 pass attempts and you can see just how one-dimensional the offense was.

The big question here is was the lack of running game a product of the running backs themselves and the offensive line or simply Mullen and Brian Johnson wanting to play to their strength as an offense. The two routinely downplayed the Gators' lack of a running game throughout the season.

Florida's worst rushing game came against Tennessee when the Gators ran the ball just 17 times for 19 yards.

"We'll find a way to run the ball and go do it, you know. Probably slow the game down, ball control, grind it out," Mullen said after that game. "But that doesn't really fit the strength of our team right now when we have success throwing it and can matchups all over the field that cause problems for people."

It's hard to argue with the approach. Trask and the offense were prolific in 2020. They were incredibly fun to watch. The Gators' had the second-best scoring offense, third-best total offense, and led the league in passing, which shows the offensive staff — and offense as a whole – was fine even if they couldn't or simply wouldn't run the ball.

With Trask leaving for the NFL the offense is sure to look different in 2021. With Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, the rushing attack will have an added, extra wrinkle in the running game but that's for another day and another story. In 2020 the Gators rushing attack was, at best, an afterthought.