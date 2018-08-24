GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, outside of points allowed, the most important stat is turnovers.

“I do think turnovers allows you to win ball games,” Grantham said.

Grantham’s philosophy is to always be plus one in turnover margin. He believes if his defense can hold that edge, it will vastly help their chances of winning. He has instilled that mindset into his players throughout spring football and now into fall camp as well.

“If you can have a plus-1 turnover ratio your chance to win is probably 90-percent greater,” Grantham said. “When you start getting into the SEC, and those kind of games it’s really the closest thing to the NFL is.

“When you have that kind of competition, turnover margin is something that can swing it one way or the other.

“That doesn’t mean being hard to run against isn’t important," Grantham added. "A lot of things are important. You have to be able to stop the run, not have teams be on track, you can’t give up explosive plays - all those things are important. But at the end of the day, if your turnover margin, if you’re plus-1 you have a great chance to win the game.”

As fall camp has winded down, Grantham understands camp is a grind. In an effort to make sure his players stay focused and locked in he has come up with a fun incentive during meetings.

It is called 'code orange.'

No, this is not a hospital emergency code or the American hardcore punk band. It is what Grantham calls the turnovers the Gators make while watching film.

Since meetings can be long and boring, when a turnover comes up, music starts playing and Grantham and the players celebrate the play right there in the meeting room. According to Grantham the players have fun while doing it and it helps emphasize the importance of turnovers.

“It kind of gets guys back into it and everything like that,” Grantham said.

“So we try to do that, not just one game day but during practice, as well, because really that’s where you create your habits. If you can emphasize it in practice, it generally carries over to the game.”

The Gators already have the ‘juice guy’ and have now added ‘code orange’ to their arsenal of performance-based incentives.Grantham said they have become contagious and that is only a good thing for the Gators.

“I think anything you can do to reward guys in a positive manner and recognize their hard work, I think those things are good,” Grantham said.

“Just like talking about the turnovers with our Code Orange and things like that and playing to our standard, you're going to educate guys on the things maybe they need to correct but you can also show the things, 'Hey, this is the way to do it and this is the kind of energy we need.'

“If you get guys that have belief and guys that want to play with energy, you can go pretty far."