GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Much has been made of the Gators' defensive drop-off in 2017.

Prior to last season, the Gators held one of the top defenses in the country, and since 2010, they have ranked top 10 in total defense in each season except 2014, when they finished 15th.

However, last year was a different story for the state of Florida's SEC program. The Gators defense did not live up to its consistency and great billing, falling to 31st in total defense, 28th in pass defense and 50th in rush defense.

Enter Todd Grantham.

In just one year, Grantham transformed Mississippi State's defense into a top 10 unit nationally. And when head coach Dan Mullen made the decision to join forces with the Gators, Grantham followed suit.

Grantham is tasked with restoring this unit back to prominence after a historically bad season just a year ago, but says he is solely focused on the present.

“I'm more concerned about moving forward,” Grantham said at Florida’s media day. “The only thing I can grade guys on is what I see.”

Grantham is well known for his aggressiveness on defense and says he is instilling that identity into his players.

“The biggest thing we always talk about on defense is playing to our identity, which we say is fast, physical and aggressive,” Grantham said.

In the eight months he has worked with his players, Grantham says his unit has certainly bought in and adopted that mentality.

“I've been very pleased with our guys,” Grantham said.

“We're not where we need to be yet, but our guys have embraced trying to develop the habits we need to be that kind of defense, because if you do play to that identity, you have a good chance to win the game.”

Aside from the mental aspects and identity, Grantham has also built up a reputation of being a savant of a defensive coordinator when it comes to third down, and has even been given the nickname “Third-and Grantham.”

The coach is not sure where the nickname came from, but acknowledged the success he's had and expects nothing to change now that he's representing the Gators.

“I think you have to spend a lot of time on it from a third down perspective, and you have to understand that third down is a possession down,” Grantham said.

Furthermore, Grantham adds, “there’s a sticks element involved to the down” as well.

Grantham said there are going to be different situations for different distances, and offenses will change things up schematically depending on how much they have to gain.

“It's important that you kind of work that situation with guys to understand that here are the things that's coming relative to the down and distance,” Grantham said.

“And then the next thing is having the ability to rush the passer and play tight coverage.”

Grantham also likes to disguise coverages and blitzes to mislead the offense and create chaos for quarterbacks.

“We're more of a pattern match zone defense, so even though sometimes it looks like it's man-to-man, it's actually zone,” Grantham said.

“I think that allows you to play tighter coverage, which forces the quarterbacks to make more accurate throws, and that can help you rush and also your turnovers.”

That kind of knowledge, as well as the ability to process information quickly and make the right calls did not happen overnight. Grantham says he is always trying to become a better coach and has learned a lot in his 28-year coaching career.

“I don't think there's any doubt year one to now you would be better,” Grantham said. "I think as a coach you're always evolving to become a better coach.

“You know, the offenses evolve, things change, people may attack you a different way relative to what they see. You've always got to be, in my opinion, working the game to be the best coach you can be.”

Grantham comes in, as a lot of coaches do, with high expectations. He has had great success over the course of his career but recently as well.

Although he inherits a unit that underperformed a year ago, it was not for a lack of talent and ability. Grantham is walking into a situation that has the bones and makeup of a potential great defense.

The Gators return seven starters from last year’s squad and have a deep rotation along the defensive line, with two standout corners and a solid linebacker in David Reese as well.

Grantham has turned around defenses in just a year’s time before, and has a good core to work with for 2018.

It remains to be seen if that comes to fruition, but Grantham has the Gators believing and buying into the mindset of what it takes to be a top-notch defense.

