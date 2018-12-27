ATLANTA --A bowl game not only rewards a team for its hard work, but it also allows coaches to develop younger players.

Florida has been able to accelerate a few of their youngsters' development through more reps and practices allowed in the Gators' preparation for the Peach Bowl this month.

"The early phase was really more about player development," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham told reporters on Thursday. "Young guys getting a lot of reps, developing young guys at positions that can help us next year."

“We’ve got a lot of great young guys that are going to come in and continue to progress and contribute in the spring and next season,” junior linebacker David Reese said. “It’s great for them to get the experience and get used to taking reps and getting ready to play in a game.”

The Gators have a number of young playmakers on the defensive side of the ball that could see their playing time grow the next few months.

Grantham was quick to praise a number of his freshmen including: John Huggins, Amari Burney, [the younger] David Reese, Andrew Chatfield and Malik Langham.

"Huggins is a guy that we're going to continue to develop and can be a good safety for us. David Reese, getting him some work to allow him to utilize his athletic ability and speed," explained the Gators defensive coach. "Chatfield is a guy that I like his work ethic, his attitude from that standpoint."

Several of these freshmen will be fighting for some extended playing time in the spring. Florida is set to lose a number of veteran players on the defensive side of the ball, including starting nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Freshman Amari Burney is making his argument to take over Gardner-Johnson' s role next season - after some impressive showings in practice and his contributions on special teams this season.

"I think he really has a lot of position flexibility," Grantham said about Burney. "He's really fast. He's a smart kid, very conscientious, has got good instincts, he can run. Brings a physical presence when he tackles you. I think he gives us, the biggest thing I see with him is positional flexibility."

However, Grantham is also looking at replenishing a hole left behind by CeCe Jefferson and potentially by Jachai Polite - if the junior decides to declare for the NFL draft. According to Jefferson, the senior has been impressed by both Chatfield and Langham's progress.

"Thats my boy," Jefferson said about Chatfield. "He comes in and works hard everyday. He is very coachable, and he is a very respectful young man. I think the future is bright with him if he keeps on the track that he is on.

"He knew he had to come in and develop and wait his turn and thats another thing I respect about him; he respects the process," Jefferson added about Chatfield. "He is just always asking questions. If he isn’t asking me, he is asking coach Grantham or Jachai or some of the other guys like [Jeremiah] Moon. You can definitely see each practice that he is improving constantly."

In the same vein, Langham is also demonstrating his eagerness to learn.

"Malik is another one that comes out and works hard everyday," said Jefferson. "He is kind of quiet, he really doesn’t say much. We are still trying to get him out of his shell a little bit but he is coming along.

"He is a big kid. He is big, he has a big body. He is strong, he is fast. He is smart. He learns, he picks on things extremely quick. The future is bright for him as well."

Although a lot of focus tends to be on the first years and their development, lets not forget that the Gators have second year players that have also benefitted from these extra reps.



"Even the younger guys that haven't been playing as much like [TJ] Slaton and Elijah [Conliffe], Zach Carter. Those guys are going to play for us, but they haven't played as much, so they're still in the developmental stages, too," said Grantham.

"All of those guys are really guys that we really focus to try to develop and try to get it to where, as we move forward with our program in spring practice, they've gotten some reps and they're familiar with what we're doing."



