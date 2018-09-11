GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Todd Grantham saw his group yield over 300 yards on the ground on Saturday in the loss against Kentucky.

"We got our tails kicked. OK? You can't hide that," said the Florida defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

“It’s very tough. That’s not us," CJ Henderson said about the defensive performance. "Defense is what we’re known for. Missing tackles is something we shouldn’t be doing.”

Two minutes and 350 words later (full video above), Grantham laid it out, they are not playing to the standard they set the last few months, and they did not play to their identity.

"We always talk about stopping the run and affecting the quarterback. We didn't do either one in the game and didn't give ourselves a chance to win because of that," said Grantham. "The biggest thing is just looking for solutions, and the thing with that is is, you know, there's a certain physicality you've got to play with up front. You've got to be able to set the edge. You've got to be able to strike blockers. And really you've got to trust like 'I'm going to stay in my gap and then the other guy's going to be in his gap.' When you start freelancing, you can create seams. That's something we've got to work as we move forward."

Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Saturday and once again on Monday, the Gators need to play more physical.

"We still have to get a lot more physical, we still have to tackle better on the defensive side of the ball, be more physical up front," said Mullen. "We still can't have the massive number of (missed assignments) that we have, which is really a mental toughness aspect."

"There's going to be a fine line between winning and losing games," added Grantham. "There's a fine line between a negative-one play and an 11-yard play. So it's really about finishing the play. Finish the play, you know, tackling, finish your job. I like our guys' approach. I thought we worked today and we'll continue to work and get better."

The good news for the Gators, they are expected to see the return of linebacker David Reese and defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson for their game against Colorado State.

“I think anytime you can add guys to the competitive side of things and you’re earning your reps in practice, then I think that helps you because you practice harder," said Grantham.

"Those guys are huge players and like role models to the team and we just love them and we need them," said defensive lineman Jachai Polite. "We need all of our players back, we need everybody.”

Veteran leadership is always welcome, however, it is also crucial to nurture the younger talent. In the last two games, despite not performing to the level wanted by the staff, we did see a few young players step up to show their potential like linebacker James Houston who forced a fumble on Saturday.

"He’s a young player that has not played a lot of football at this level," said Grantham. "He’s going to continue to get better the more reps he gets. He’ll get those reps based on the way he practices and performs.”

Florida's defense left a lot to be desired last weekend, however, Grantham is confident that with effort the group can get back on track.

“We just have to keep working. There’s a fine line between being really good and not being where you want to be," he said. "We had a chance to get a turnover in the first series of the third quarter. We had a chance to get a turnover or a three-and-out, and that would have changed the complexion. So, we just have to continue to work and develop, and just continue to develop yourself as a player. The thing that I will say is I think we were down by two possessions and there’s a turnover and they got the ball at the plus-40 and we actually got a three-and-out there. So that tells me about the character and the work ethic. We just got to continue to work to do the things that you have to do to be a good defense.”