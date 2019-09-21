GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was the first quarter and Florida was only ahead by seven. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had tight end Austin Pope open in the end zone.

Step in Jonathan Greenard.

I mean literally, step in. Before the ball even went past the line of scrimmage, the ball met Greenard's hand.

That was to be his first of three pass breakups of the game.

“Look, I told [CJ Henderson] I’m coming for him," joked Greenard after the win. "I got three deflections so far. I’m coming for that spot..

"That’s the most I’ve ever had. I didn’t even know I saved a touchdown until they told me when I got to the sideline. Just playing my game, just trying to do what I can.”

Florida started the game against Tennessee without Henderson and without defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga. Greenard's contributions were priceless.

“You just look at how thin we are right now,” Mullen said about the depth on the defensive line and on the defense. “He did a great job.”

Greenard was a monster - one that Guarantano will most likely will have nightmares about. The Louisville native was a menace all afternoon long, finishing the game with four solo tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and three pass breakups.

“I took it as a chip on my shoulder somewhat, but I knew we had guys around the ball that can make some plays. I just continued to do my job and not to do anything out of the ordinary," said Greenard. "I knew they would make their plays as a defense as a whole, like we did. We made turnovers and made the things we’re capable of doing."

The Gators offense had its fair share of turnovers, three, while Florida struggled to run the ball effectively. UF averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, using 37 carries to run for 128 yards - most of those coming at the closing end of the game.

"I mean you're not going to walk out of there and say, 'Boy, we really ran the ball well,'" said Mullen.

Thats where Greenard and the defense's performance made the difference.

Not only did the defense not allow the Vols to take advantage of Florida's turnovers, it allowed Mullen and co to work on the run game.

"We're a little young on the O-line," said Mullen. " I think one huge key to the game was how good we played defensively allowed us to not have to give up on the running game. Allowed us to stick, keep running the ball.

"Because we were playing good defense we were able to stick with it."

"The defense played lights out today," Kyle Trask said. "It really helped our team. They did get us a bunch of opportunities time and time again."

Tennessee only recorded 239 yards of total offense, was kept to just 4-for-13 on third-down attempts, and turned over the ball four times.

On the flip side, the Gators offense ran 71 plays - the second-most plays the offense ran since UT-Martin (74).

"It helps a lot. We're always trying to get three-and-outs," cornerback Marco Wilson said. "We did that today and it gave them a lot of energy. Even if they messed up on the drive before we'd get off the field quick and get the offense back out there to do what they do. We always want to have our offense on the field as much as possible so they can make some plays."

This also allowed Mullen to bring in quarterback Emory Jones.

"If you stop the run and we play dominant defense, defense wins championships," said Greenard. "If we continue feeding (the offense) the ball and do everything that we're coached to do, it will fall in our hands. The offense is going to do what they do."

The defense had its best outing this season against the Vols and thats without a few of its key starters.

“The crazy part is we’re only scratching the surface of what we really can do. Just with that happening, I’m excited about where we are right now. It’s still somewhat early. It’s not our best performance. We’ve got a lot of things to work on still,” said Greenard. “It was a better performance than what they did and we had some pretty good numbers, but I just know what we’re capable of and what we can do.”

