FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Jon Greenard will suit up in the Orange and Blue for the final time on Monday in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Gators BUCK has one request as he closes this chapter of his football career.

"Just remember my last name and actually remember how to pronounce it," joked Greenard when asked about what type of legacy he wants to leave behind.

I don't think anyone will be forgetting Greenard's name in Gainesville any time soon.

The Louisville grad transfer has left his mark on Gator nation in just one season of work. The Florida fifth-year senior did not wait long to cement himself as a leader of the defense.

"His character, his work ethic, his preparation, his ability to make plays, gave him instant credibility with the team," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "He became a voice. He has that kind of leadership he has that kind of mindset. Guys saw he worked, how he prepared, and how he made plays, and he became an instant leader that guys listen to."

Greenard's numbers speaks for itself. As Florida's top pass rusher, he leads the SEC in both sacks (8.5) and tackles for a loss (14.5), despite missing games with an ankle injury this season.

Greenard jokes that he wants people to remember how to pronounce his name. Well Virginia definitely knows his name.

"Everything I got to say about the defense is Jon Greenard," said UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins. "Big, fast, strong, attacks the ball. We are definitely aware of that. I have to be decisive in my play and my decision making. I have to be smart. In games like these turnovers influence the game more than anything else."

After dealing with an injury the year before arriving at Florida, Greenard's hard work is paying off.

"I was on a brink of not wanting to play ball anymore and I'm living at a highest, one of the highest point of my life. This is the start for me.," said Greenard. "I just love the passion for the game. I love being a Gator... I feel like I have done everything I could here. It's going to be bittersweet to play in my last game but it will be one to remember."

For more from my interview with Greenard, check out the video above. Greenard and I dive deep into this Florida career, bowl prep, Virginia football and the future.



