Jon Greenard is increasing his draft stock with every game.

The Gators defensive lineman had another incredible outing in Florida's 23-6 win over Missouri on Saturday. Greenard recorded six tackles (all solo), five tackles for a loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

"It was a really good day at the office," Greenard said after the game. "This feels good to get this back up under me."

After an incredible start to the season, the Peach State native sprained his ankle towards the end of the Auburn game. He would try to play against LSU but he simply could not go. He would then miss Florida's game against South Carolina.

Florida would miss him.

Greenard has the ability to wreck havoc as a pass rusher. He is simply relentless but plays the game in an intelligent manner. He plays under control and his teammates feed off of that.

After the game on Saturday, Dan Mullen did not mince words, Florida missed him on the field.

"Just the help and the leadership he brings," said the Gators head coach.

"Whether healthy or not, I just want to be out there helping my teammate," said Greenard. "They did a great job being there to support, also just filling in some plays that I want to make them all and they're doing their job, I'm doing my job. So it just shows when we're all one accord we can be a very dangerous defense."

The defense proved it can be dangerous against the Tigers.

During a game that Florida's offense only managed two field goals in the first half, the defense held Missouri to three points, yielding just 137 yards of offense and 32 yards on the ground. The Tigers would only convert 1-of-7 third downs.

"Defense did a great job," said Mullen. "You’re looking, playing a team here at Missouri that’s averaging over 40 points a game at home. A team that’s blown out everybody they’ve played at home. To come in and hold them to six points I think was fantastic effort by our defense. Thought we played really, really hard defensively."

The Gators have done well defensively and are currently 9-2 on the year despite having a number of injuries.

"We’ve had so many injuries, had to play so many guys, all of a sudden now we have some depth," said Mullen. "Now they’re rolling a lot of guys on defense, seeing us be fresh for fourth quarters, go be able to go play."

"It's hard to do that," Greenard said about earning nine wins with the amount of injuries Florida has had this season. " I've been on really good teams and really bad teams, so just to actually get to this moment and see how all the things that we work for come to fruition it's a huge blessing. Feels really good on the inside for us."

Neither defensive end Jabari Zuniga or linebacker Amari Burney suited up for Florida against Mizzou.

"I think the trainers really, they’re hopeful Burney’s back for Florida State, which we weren’t sure, that would be close," said Mullen. "And Zu should be fine for Florida [State]. That should be no question, coming off the x-ray. It was gonna be on the edge kinda for these and you look at how he comes but he should be full-go for Florida State practice week."

The bye week for the Gators will allow this group to become healthier. But even better for Florida is that Greenard seems to be back on track - something that the fifth-year senior is grateful for.

He has a lot more to play for.

"I just wanted to show that with the injury I had last year, I just wanted to show myself and other people that I could still play despite the injury I had," said Greenard about his decision to transfer prior to the season. "That was a big question, if I would be the same with the wrist injury, would I still have the same burst, will I still use my hands. Just myself I just wanted to show that I could get back to my old self, which I feel like I can. Which I feel like I've done.

" I still have a lot in the tank, lot of things I could still work on as anybody, but overall I just wanted to have a good time, experience it with the best school in the nation and my dream school. That's all I expected."



