GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ten years ago, Tim Tebow played his last game in the Swamp, ending his career with a 37-10 victory over in state rival Florida State.

That was the last time Florida beat Florida State at home.

This year, UF is looking to end that streak and close out with a win over the Seminoles.

“It’s a great rivalry game,” said defensive lineman Kyree Campbell. “We really look forward to it. I mean, it’s FSU, we play them every year, so a win against them will complete the season for us.”

The Gators have a goal to win the state with a victory over the Noles and finish the season with an undefeated record at home.

“That's what we want to do every year, that's the culture around here,” said quarterback Kyle Trask. “The Gator Standard is to be the best team in the state of Florida, and like I said, that’s our goal is to be victorious on Saturday and get that going."

“You don’t expect to lose at home that much and now knowing that they’ve won so many, it’ll definitely put a little chip on our shoulder,” added defensive back Donovan Stiner. “Just to go out there and execute because we’re not a team that, you know, wants to lose at home.”

Even with Florida State sitting at a 6-5 record on the season, and knowing that ten years has passed without a home field win, the Gators are hopeful that they’ll be able to defend the Swamp come senior day.

"The past is the past, obviously, and we're just focused on this game,” said Trask. “Those are obviously past teams with different players and different coaches. On Saturday, it's a new team and we're going to be ready to go."

But they aren’t expecting it to be easy. The Seminoles have some power players up their sleeve, Cam Akers being the name that was mentioned the most.

The junior running back has gone for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

“Cam, that's a ballplayer,” said linebacker Jonathan Greenard. "All hats to the ball. One person, it's kind of hard for one person to tackle him. But if we get there, you've got to wrap him, and everybody rally to the ball. But we've got to be physical. He's a good back. We're ready for him, though. We're ready."

“He’s a great back, I give credit when credit is due,” added Campbell. “But we’ve just got to wrap him up and tackle him, take him to the ground.”

If the Gators can shut down Akers early, they can force the Noles to try to win with their passing game.

Their quarterback James Blackman has thrown for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. However, their offensive line has struggled, allowing him to be sacked 16 times for 83 yards loss. With Florida’s powerful pass rushers, they could easily shut him down as well.

“Their quarterback is a good player,” said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. “I know they’ve played a few guys there, but No. 1 is a guy that’s impressed me with his play.”

Florida is expecting Florida State to come into this game ready for a fight. They’ve struggled a lot, and now with an interim head coach, they’ll be looking to prove something against the Gators.

“You never want to lose your coach, especially halfway through the season and then have to go through that change,” said wide receiver Josh Hammond. “I definitely know how they are feeling. I’m sure they want to come to the Swamp and continue to keep that winning streak alive.”

But the Gators are counting on one thing – Florida fans showing up and showing out.

“I expect it to be extravagant,” said defensive lineman Adam Shuler. “I expect it to be big, loud. Hopefully it will be as big as it was against Auburn. Last one at home, last one of the season, trying to beat FSU. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

“Part of the Gator Standard is you want that to be the most feared college stadium, so the fans are definitely very important,” said Trask. “We want them to be loud, rocking, get that place shaking. So, they're just as important as anybody else in that stadium on game day."

One last game and an opportunity to go undefeated at home, and the Gators are looking to capitalize on that.

"We've got to beat the heck out these boys. That's our whole mindset,” said Greenard. “It’d mean everything.”

“They're going to come out with everything, all their punches, just like we will, too. Expect a dog fight."



