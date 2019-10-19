COLUMBIA, SC.-- Florida football will be without two of its pass rushers on Saturday.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen announced on GameDay that both Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga would not play in UF's contest against South Carolina.

Rush end Greenard and strong-side defensive end Zuniga both left last Saturday's game against LSU early with ankle injuries - Greenard injured his during Florida's win against Auburn, while Zuniga was making his first return to the field after suffering a high ankle sprain against Kentucky. The Peach State native appeared to aggravate his injury.

“It's a big loss when they're not out there," said safety Donovan Stiner. "We can't let the quarterback get comfortable so those guys always make sure he's uncomfortable for us and that in turn helps the DBs because the balls have to get out quicker and stuff like that.”

“It was pretty tough," Zach Carter said about seeing both of the fifth-year seniors go down. " I could tell it meant a lot to those guys, but younger guys, we’ve got to step up and we have to fill in.”

Jeremiah Moon, Khris Bogle, Carter, Mohamoud Diabate, Andrew Chatfield and Luke Ancrum will all see their roles increase against the Gamecocks.

"We have good players behind them," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "We've always taken the approach ever since I've been here, next man up. We've had injuries every year. It's just a part of it. You just next man up and you've got to find ways to make plays and win games."

“It affects us when we’re missing somebody who makes a difference on the team,” Shuler said. “But we believe in the next man. We got players and guys who can ball, so you gotta be ready when your name is called."



