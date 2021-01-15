There are a handful of ball carriers sitting atop UF's wish list in the class of 2022, but with the Early Signing Period still nearly a year away, the Gators are also continuing to expand their big board.

Several running backs were offered just this week and are now eager to familiarize themselves with what Dan Mullen is manufacturing at the Swamp, with one being Quinshon Judkins.

A native of Pike Road, Alabama, the 6-foot, 201-pound Judkins logged 150 carries for 1,482 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry and recorded nine 100-yard rushing performances on the year as well.