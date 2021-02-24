GatorsTerritory - Greg Knox delivers pleasant news to coveted Tampa Bay sophomore

"I've been feeling good about all of the stuff coming to me, but lately I've just been working, trying not to fall off track and staying focused," Carter told GatorsTerritory . "I like Florida a lot. I went down there once in eighth grade and it seems like a good environment up at Florida."

Lewis Carter , a versatile athlete who straps up the pads for Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, expanded his offer sheet over the weekend after connecting with the University of Florida, which became the 21st college to take that step in his recruitment.

Another Power Five program has stepped up to the plate for one of the premier sophomores in Hillsborough County.

Delivering the pleasant news on behalf of Dan Mullen's program was Greg Knox, the running backs coach in Gainesville. Identifying a talent like Carter doesn't require a whole lot of research, but it sure doesn't hurt that Knox is the former positional coach for Auburn great and Tampa Catholic head coach, Jeris McIntyre.

"We Facetimed each other. It felt good," Carter said of Knox. "He's a great coach. I feel like he's not going to treat you like an outsider. He treated me like family. He asked how my family is doing, how I'm doing and how school is going.

"He told me a lot of stuff about Florida. He was saying how they just started spring practice, and once I get down there, it will be a good feeling and a great environment for me to fit in and stuff like that."

As expected with over two years of high school left, the Gators are in no hurry to attach Carter to a certain position. Additional suitors have mentioned the possibility of playing linebacker, but his landing spot on the next level will largely depend on how much he grows over the next couple of years.

"Coach Knox told me in order for me to be successful, they will put me at any spot on the field. Wherever I am successful at, that is the spot I'm going to," Lewis said. "He knows I'm a ball player. He said I can play on both sides of the ball, so wherever I can help the team at, that's where he is going to put me at."

Carter, who checks in at 6-foot, 200 pounds, says Florida, LSU and Clemson are some of the schools he followed throughout his childhood. He doesn't claim any leaders at this time and is expected to reel in a flurry of additional offers in the foreseeable future.

During the 2020 season, Carter recorded 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception and a blocked field goal for the 7-3 Crusaders. He recorded three touchdowns as well, including one as a kick returner.

