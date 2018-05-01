Josh Griffis has been a frequent visitor to the Swamp his spring.

"Practice stood out," said the 2020 Gators commit after a visit. "It's a bit different from last year, the intensity is higher. The coaches have it all figured out. I like the coaches a lot. Just the way they practice, their quick. The energy is higher. "

Griffis committed to the former staff last fall after he picked up the in-state offer. Cornerback coach Charlton Warren has taken up recruiting the IMG Academy standout.

"He is a great guy," said Griffis. "I've got to talk to him a few times in person. He is a great guy."

Griffis has also started speaking more with Gators head coach Dan Mullen on his visits.

"It seems like he cares a lot and he cares for his fans, his players, his recruits, he is trying to build this team back up and get them to the national championship," said Griffis. "He told me to keep putting size and they want to come back for a camp and try me out at outside linebacker."

UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is moving the Gators to a 3-4 scheme.



"I like it. I' haven't played it a lot, since the school I am playing at right now plays a 4-3,but it would be a nice change playing outside linebacker."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is currently enrolled at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, making the decision to transfer to the powerhouse program during the offseason.

"Just to play with the best players around the country and competing with the best to become the best is why I chose to move," said Griffis. "They are also preparing you to come to college and play."

While he is at the school, he may just do a little bit of recruiting. The Gators are in heavy pursuit of some of Griffis' IMG teammates, like five-star running back, Trey Sanders.



"I'll mention stuff every now and then about UF. "