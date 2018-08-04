Two days removed from being cleared to play in the 2018 season, wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson are now poised to add big contributions to the Gators offense.

In day two of fall practice, both wide-outs stood out on the field.

Jefferson’s physicality and route-running ability shined as he smoothly glided in-and-out of his breaks, running crisp patterns and hauling in everything that was sent his way.

Grimes’ 6-foot, 5-inch frame allowed him to sky for receptions and was a big targeted for the platoon of quarterbacks throwing his direction.

“Tre is a big body receiver. He will go up top and go get it. Van is real shifty and fast and you will never know where he will be at,” Freddie Swain said.

In the short amount of time the media was able to watch practice, these takeaways were easily made. The two transfers will serve as integral parts of an offense that is looking to bounce back after multiple seasons of stagnation.

The two will provide different elements to the offense. Grimes, who transferred from Ohio State, will give whoever ends up being the starting quarterback an excellent deep-threat and will allow the Gators to stretch the field. This something that will also benefit Jefferson. The Ole Miss transfer will work well in the intermediate passing game and his quick feet and hips will get him open underneath.

The play of both receivers stood out to their teammates.

“They're phenomenal,” Daquan Green said. “With Van, he's very dominant and he's real quick, smooth in his routes so he can get in and out real fast, in just a second. And with Tre, he's a big body, he real strong so he gonna be used a lot for the deep threat and going across the middle and stuff like that.”

Grimes and Jefferson add depth to what was already a solid bunch of pass catchers. They join Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland, among others.

“They’re going to help us out in the receiving room,” Tyrie Cleveland said of Grimes and Jefferson. “Those guys can make plays. They have speed and talent, so I feel like they can come in right away and help us.”

Quarterback Feleipe Franks said that he and Grimes have already developed a strong relationship and that chemistry so far has served them well. The two worked constantly over the summer to be better prepared for fall practice.

Kyle Trask is also excited to have the two eligible and said that they have good speed and range.