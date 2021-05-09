GatorsTerritory - Grimes looks to join list of successful undrafted Gators

Playing in the NFL is the dream of every little kid that straps on a football helmet and shoulder pads and takes a field. As they progress to high school and then college the dream intensifies as the talent and workload increases to be able to continue to play.

More than 1 million people participate in high school football and only 7.3% of them (roughly 73,312) play in college across the three divisions, while only 2.9% play Division I football, where the majority of NFL draft picks come from. Once you get to the college level, only 11 percent of Power 5 college athletes are drafted, while that percentage drastically decreases to 3.8% of players throughout the entirety of college football.

Last week the NFL Draft was held giving 256 college football players the opportunity to hear their name called and be chosen by one of the 32 NFL teams, turning their dream of being a professional football player into reality. When Houston linebacker Grant Stuard's name was announced as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers final pick in the seventh round the draft was complete and Florida Gators linebacker Trevon Grimes' hadn't heard his name called.

Grimes, a 6-4 receiver, Grimes was third on the Gators' with 38 receptions in 202. He hauled in nine touchdowns and amassed 589 yards in his final college season. Grimes originally signed with Ohio State but transferred to Florida after one season with the Buckeyes. He played in all 13 games for the Gators in 2018, starting the team's bowl game (26 receptions, 364 yards, 14.0 average, two touchdowns). Grimes started 11 of 13 games played as a junior, posting 33 receptions for 491 yards (14.9 per) and three scores. Grimes opted out of the Cotton Bowl but accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he had a good week working out, practicing, and playing in front of NFL scouts.

While Grimes' dream of being drafted wasn't realized he did sign a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he reunites with former Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Making the 53-person roster is hard and even more difficult for a player that a team didn't invest a draft pick on. Grimes isn't alone in this endeavor. Offensive lineman Brett Heggie and safety Donovan Stiner also signed free agent deals and the trio of Gators have several former Florida players who have gone on to have great careers after going undrafted.

Here are five examples of Florida Gators who went undrafted but have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL