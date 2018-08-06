GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was an emotional Wednesday as Trevon Grimes finally received the news he was waiting for.

“I called my mom and told her the news to her, and I actually shed a little tear," said the Florida wide receiver. "I was so excited to get on the field and be able to play this season.”

This was an emotional moment for not just Grimes but his entire family. After moving away from South Florida for college after high school, he now gets to return to his home state.

"She cried like any mom would. She cried and she was just excited because she gets to go watch her baby play. Doesn’t have to sit out a year," stated Grimes. "It was kind of hard because from transitioning from Ohio State, she didn’t to watch me play. So she gets to watch me play. I’m excited to go out there and play for her.”



After months of waiting, the Ohio State transfer was given the green light by the NCAA and is able to play for the Gators this fall.

“I was pretty nervous," said Grimes. "I put my faith in God. I know he if he wanted me to play, I’d play. Of course, I was granted the waiver and I’m excited to play.”

When the South Florida native decided to transfer away from the Buckeyes program, the Gators program, under new head coach, Dan Mullen, was the obvious choice.

“I knew that there was going to be a whole new coaching staff, Dan Mullen and Coach Gonzales. I felt like I put myself in the best position. I would be new and they would be new. I wouldn’t fall behind," explained Grimes about his decision to transfer to Florida. "If I would have went to any other school, I would have been behind other players and would have had to learn the offense and learn different things that they would have already been a step ahead. I felt like coming here, I would be able to learn with every other player because everybody else has to learn the offense as well.”

After going through spring ball, Grimes is confident that he can contribute to the offense quickly.

“I feel like I can contribute right away with being able to stretch the field," he said. "We have a lot of great receivers like Tyree Cleveland and Van Jefferson. I feel like all of us bring a different thing to the game plan but I feel like I can stretch the field the best and get down the field.”

According to Grimes, he has already seen changes to his footwork under Billy Gonzales' coaching.

“That’s one thing he’s helped with me a lot. First coming in, I wouldn’t say stiff, but just wasn’t as fluid as I wanted to be," explained Grimes. "Working with him, he’s taught me a lot of things with drills I can do, with stretches I can do, with rehab and stuff I can do. He’s taught me a lot. I give him the biggest props for helping me transition from being a 6-5 receiver that’s kind of stiff to being a 6-5 receiver that plays fluid and smooth. He’s taught me a lot with that.”



It also does not hurt to receive some extra motivation from a Gator great.

“When I first got here, I think my third, fourth spring practice I talked to Percy [Harvin] one on one and he told me if I keep working hard and stay focused I can be a monster - those were his exact words," said Grimes. "He said I should tear this game up. So I kind of took that and ran with it. Now every day I lock in and I focus, those words keep ringing in my head. If a great like him can say, then I definitely feel like it can be true.”



With the addition of Grimes and Van Jefferson this offseason, this wide receiver has the potential to leave a mark.

“Dangerous, very dangerous. I personally feel like we have one of the best wide receiver corps in the nation. I feel like with Kadarius Toney, all of us, I feel like we can phenomenal this year," he said. "We feel like we can bring a lot to table and we’re excited to get on the field and show Gator Nation what we really can do.”



