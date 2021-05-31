 GatorsTerritory - GT Recruiting News and Notes: May 31, 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 07:24:01 -0500') }} football Edit

GT Recruiting News and Notes: May 31, 2021

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

To say the month of June will be jam-packed with recruiting headlines and excitement might be an understatement.

Dan Mullen's staff is expected to host nearly two-dozen official visitors, while a boatload of campers and unofficial visitors will be setting foot in Gainesville as well. Included in that group is a highly-productive running back from Texas, as well as a specialist who has strong family ties to UF's program.

Brought to you by JFQ Lending, CLICK HERE for the latest batch of recruiting news and notes from May, 31, 2021.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}