GT Recruiting News and Notes: May 31, 2021

To say the month of June will be jam-packed with recruiting headlines and excitement might be an understatement.

Dan Mullen's staff is expected to host nearly two-dozen official visitors, while a boatload of campers and unofficial visitors will be setting foot in Gainesville as well. Included in that group is a highly-productive running back from Texas, as well as a specialist who has strong family ties to UF's program.

Brought to you by JFQ Lending, CLICK HERE for the latest batch of recruiting news and notes from May, 31, 2021.