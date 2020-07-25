GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on the biggest flip of the Dan Mullen era, whether UF should pursue former Georgia cornerback Divaad Wilson and the importance of the team's walk-through period.

Which flip of the Dan Mullen era was most key?

Abolverdi: Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy has flipped a total of seven OL recruits dating back to Mullen’s first recruiting class, with former FSU pledge Jake Slaughter being the latest. But I still think another flip from 2018, quarterback Emory Jones, is the biggest steal yet. He had been committed to Ohio State for more than a year, but Alabama was expected to land him late. Instead, Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson swooped in during the final weeks of his recruitment and beat out both Urban Meyer and Nick Saban for Jones. That was a turning point in Florida’s QB recruiting and gave Mullen momentum on the trail to close out the class. Bender: You can make a strong case for several prospects here, but I'm rolling with Joshua Braun. There is no doubt the Gators struggled along the offensive front in 2019, so adding Braun provides them with a player who will likely become a multi-year starter. That flip also became even more significant once Issiah Walker decided to transfer. Braun is not the highest-ranked prospect to flip during the Mullen era, but I expect him to see the field this season and maybe even start at some point. We all know how rare it is when a true freshman offensive lineman receives significant playing time. The Gators needed a young mauler in the trenches and got exactly that in Braun. Clarke: I’d have to go with Braun. The Gators were able to flip the four-star tackle from heated rival Georgia, where he was set to enroll in January. But Hevesy, who maintained a relationship with him throughout his recruitment, conducted an in-home visit the day after UGA lost offensive line coach Sam Pittman and convinced Braun to make the switch. He gives the Gators a blue-chip prospect at a huge position of need along the offensive line, a unit that could use some upgrades. Hastings: I usually give flips from schools in the same conference a little bit more weight with this type of question. Signing Jones was absolutely impressive, but I think flipping a prospect from a fellow SEC program has more long-term recruiting implications and it keeps that player away from a team you have a greater chance of facing. So, between Khris Bogle and Braun, I decided to go with Bogle. First of all, Bogle had just committed to Alabama a month before the flip occurred. Getting him to change his mind in less than five weeks was great work on Florida's end. Also, holding off a recruit out of Fort Lauderdale from going to Miami gives them bonus points in this assessment.

Gators quarterback Emory Jones was the first big flip for Mullen and his staff. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Should Florida pursue former commit Divaad Wilson?

Abolverdi: A new name in the transfer portal this week is Georgia cornerback Divaad Wilson, a Miami native who said his next school will be in the Sunshine State. UF and UCF are considered the potential landing spots for Wilson, who was committed to the Gators in the 2018 cycle. He opened up his recruitment when defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, his primary recruiter, wasn’t retained after the coaching change. Mullen and the staff had little communication with Wilson during that transition, while his established relationship with Shannon could lead him to the Knights. But if he doesn’t receive a transfer waiver, Florida may not be willing to take him anyway. Bender: Wilson is an intriguing talent who will likely make a significant impact at whichever school he picks, so unless it's a numbers game, you can't fault any school for making a strong push. As for Florida, there could be some hesitation due to the likelihood of Wilson not being immediately eligible. He loved UF as a kid and was committed at one time as well, but UCF has generated quite a bit of buzz as a transfer destination. Wilson thinks highly of Shannon and it’s a school in his home state as well. The Gators will be just fine either way, especially considering the quality of youth at the position. I'm leaning toward the Knights. Clarke: I honestly don’t see why the Gators would go after Wilson. Their cornerback position boasts Kaiir Elam, Marco Wilson, Chester Kimbrough, Jaydon Hill, Jahari Rogers, Avery Helm, Ethan Pouncey and possibly Trey Dean III. However, I could see why the coaches would make a push for Wilson if they really like him at the Star position. UF doesn’t have a player who’s next in line with Wilson back at corner and Dean expected to move to safety. If Wilson is a fit for Florida’s nickel spot, I think he would be an excellent addition to the defensive backfield. Hastings: In my opinion, I do not believe that they should. The Gators have needs along the offensive line and at safety, but cornerback isn't a huge position of priority for them. Especially when Wilson may have to sit out a year, as I don't suspect he will be eligible right away. That scholarship could go to someone else, potentially another transfer target. Wilson posted a picture at UF on his Instagram story Saturday, but I have a hard time seeing the staff aggressively push for the former four-star defensive back.

Former UGA cornerback Divaad Wilson comes down with the football against Notre Dame. (USA Today)

The next two weeks of walk-throughs will be most critical for which position(s)?

Abolverdi: With no spring ball and the departures at running back, wide receiver, center, linebacker, cornerback and along the defensive line, the walk-through period that began Friday is a critical time for those positions. Many of the new starters will be experienced players, but it’s no small task to replace center Nick Buchanan and middle linebacker David Reese II. Not every player can handle making calls and pre-snap reads, so the staff needs to quickly identify who’s best suited to take on those responsibilities. Brett Heggie and graduate transfer Stewart Reese are the center candidates, while Ventrell Miller, James Houston or Mohamoud Diabate could start at MLB. Bender: The defensive line is loaded with depth and quality talent, but UF still has to replace a pair of full-time starters in Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard. Several players already have plenty of game experience, including Zachary Carter, Jeremiah Moon and Diabate, but they must get accustomed to the increased workload and handling the daily grind of an SEC starter. Kyree Campbell and TJ Slaton are inside, so I'm not so worried about defensive tackle. It's more about finding 'the guys' at BUCK and strong-side defensive end, and then selecting the starters. It's certainly not a talent issue for David Turner. The Gators have plenty of edge defenders who can not only start, but also make a splash during SEC play. Clarke: Definitely have to go with the offensive line here. The Gators lost their starting center from last year in Nick Buchanan, added a key transfer in Stewart Reese and will likely be shifting some players around at different spots this year. Those three reasons -- along with underperforming last year -- make these walk-throughs crucial for Florida’s linemen. The extra work with Hevesy will help them make up for the practices they missed in spring ball. Hastings: My philosophy is that the game is won on both sides of the trenches. You could have the best cornerbacks in the world, but if you can’t generate pressure on the quarterback, your defense will get picked apart all game. You can have the best receivers and running backs, but if the offensive line isn't creating gaps for ball carriers or giving their signal caller time in the pocket, the offense's potential won't be realized. So, these next two weeks will be crucial for David Turner and John Hevesy's position groups. They will be the ones that determine Florida's fate for the 2020 campaign, so I think it's important for them to get off to a good start in walk-throughs.