GatorsTerritory

How are the C-Rob reports affecting the fan base?

Corey: The reactions to Robinson possibly departing Gainesville for the University of Michigan have been mixed. He is an up-and-comer who is regarded as one of the better recruiters on staff, while some believe he falls short in terms of player development; however, when it comes to the frustration surrounding the situation, I believe it's the uncertainty and mixed reports that have surfaced. Some have reported that Robinson is looking for a pay raise from UF, while others reported it was a done deal last weekend. Then linebacker signee Jeremiah Williams told me that Robinson said he isn't going anywhere and to not worry. It's been nearly a week since the first report surfaced, so the majority of the fan base and others just want a final answer and to move on from the situation, myself included. Nick: I don’t think it’s just necessarily this strange situation with Christian Robinson, but more that it’s another thing about the program and the way it’s running that is thrown onto a growing pile of things that are irritating fans. There’s a perception among some fans that Florida doesn’t pay assistants (that has changed under Scott Stricklin). Robinson was making just $80,000 before a pay bump to $290,000 prior to the 2020 season. That’s a good salary for a very young position coach who is still proving himself, learning, and growing as a coach. In an industry where coaches move around a lot, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Robinson move on to try and find an opportunity to learn under a new defensive coordinator and to try to continue advancing his career. I think what happened here is the initial reports that a deal had been struck were premature and now Florida fans feel like the second choice as a date to prom. Conner: Well, Christian Robinson is one of the Gators' better recruiters and was instrumental in landing Derek Wingo and Jeremiah Williams over the last couple years, so I’m sure a good portion of the fan base would be very upset with his departure should that happen; however, the linebacker play hasn’t been stellar since the loss of David Reese and that can also be pinned on Robinson, so when it comes to the possibility of C-Rob leaving for another job, I think the fan base is pretty split from what I’ve seen.

What are your thoughts on the two defensive line transfer additions and how they will affect the team this fall?

Corey: If Antonio Shelton and Daquan Newkirk hadn't transferred in, the Gators would be relying on several true sophomores to carry the load inside. Gervon Dexter is a star in the making but still developing as a consistent playmaker in the SEC, while Jalen Lee received limited snaps this past season. Both Shelton and Newkirk have years of experience at the Power Five level, especially Shelton, who started multiple seasons for the Nittany Lions. Having those two on the roster creates a bridge to carry through the 2021 season and allows some of the younger playmakers to develop at a more steady pace. I also think Zachary Carter would have been forced to play a number of snaps inside, so those additions allow him to stay put at strong-side defensive end, a position he projects best at. Nick: Florida is going to need a lot of depth help on the defensive line and I think that’s where these two transfers come in. Replacing Kyree Campbell and TJ Slaton is a lot and getting Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton will help that transition. Newkirk, especially in my eyes, is a guy that will help Florida right away. He has experience playing in the SEC, started every game for Auburn in 2020 before skipping the bowl game and deciding to transfer. Shelton is a guy who will give Florida more experience and depth on the line, two things they need. Conner: I think they are two instant impact guys that will either start or be in the rotation from day one. Shelton was a two-year starter at Penn St and should step in for TJ Slaton at the Nose Tackle position as a guy that will eat up double teams and be good against the run. Dequan Newkirk started 10 games for Auburn last year and though his numbers don’t necessarily reflect it he was one of the better players along that Auburn defensive front. He has good quickness, does a good job shedding blocks and stuffing the run. Neither is a big time pass rush presence up the middle but won’t really need to be in my opinion. With those two guys coming in, it allows Carter to stay at strong-side defensive end and Cox and Bogle to stay at Buck and get after the passer.

Are there any remaining needs that Florida must address in the transfer portal?