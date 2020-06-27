GatorsTerritory - GT Roundtable: Florida's RB rotation, leading receiver and tackler in 2020

GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion with our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Joseph Hastings, Lauren Reynolds and Conner Clarke share their thoughts on Florida's running back rotation for the 2020 season, as well as predictions for the Gators' leading receiver and tackler.

How will Florida's RB rotation shake out?

Bender: I'm expecting Dameon Pierce to start out as the No. 1 running back, and that has been the expectation dating back to last season. Lorenzo Lingard, a five-star transfer from Miami, arguably has the highest ceiling in the running back room and should receive an ample amount of carries as well. Don't sleep on Malik Davis either. I know he has a chip on his shoulder and will be battling for significant playing time. Those three will likely eat up the majority of the carries, with Pierce being the go-to option. Lingard could bust out of the gates and also make his case to become the starter, but I think he settles in at No. 2 with Davis falling in behind him. This is one of the more interesting positional battles for the 2020 season. Abolverdi: The Gators have a stable of five backs for 2020, including new addition Lorenzo Lingard Jr. I think he and top returner Dameon Pierce will be much like the 2018 duo of Lamical Perine (826 yards) and Jordan Scarlett (776 yards) in terms of production and distribution of carries. I also anticipate more from Malik Davis, particularly catching passes out of the backfield. I think he can help fill the void left by Perine, who made 40 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns last season. The increased involvement of QB Emory Jones should help UF’s ground game, and the RB rotation also includes Iverson Clement and Nay’Quan Wright. Hastings: For me, this somewhat depends on how often Florida will utilize Emory Jones. I believe when Kyle Trask is in at quarterback, the Gators will operate very similarly on offense to what they did last year, with Dameon Pierce set to take over Lamical Perine's role as the main running back. I do think, however, that Mullen and his staff will put Lorenzo Lingard in with Jones to create some big play opportunities. Having two guys with their speed on the field, especially with safeties still needing to respect Jones' passing ability, will be fun to watch. Pierce will be the primary running back who will get a bulk of the carries, in my opinion, but Lingard should have the higher yards per carry average. Reynolds: This is a tough one, as Florida will have a lot of talent at the running back position. Judging on seniority, Pierce should be that next man up and the top rusher this year after rushing 54 times for 305 yards in 2019. But there's also Lingard, a five-star transfer from Miami with immediate eligibility. The Gators also bring back Davis, Clement and Wright, all of whom have familiarity with Mullen’s system. If Pierce takes over the No. 1 spot, I think that puts Lingard at RB2 with Davis behind him. Lingard may have the most upside of the group and could prove to be competition for Pierce as the starter. Clarke: I expect Florida to have a running back by committee in the upcoming season. While Dameon Pierce is the clear cut RB1 in my eyes, there’s not really a clear number two and Dan Mullen has a history of rotating backs so that they don’t get overworked throughout the game but more importantly throughout the season. With that being said, because Pierce is the clear number one guy, I do think he will be UF's leading rusher this year.

Who will be UF's leading receiver this season, excluding tight end Kyle Pitts?

Bender: This might be the year Trevon Grimes lives up to his five-star ranking and becomes the No. 1 option at wide receiver. Kadarius Toney is an elusive playmaker who racks up yardage in a variety of ways, and the same goes for Jacob Copeland, but Grimes is a mismatch nightmare who should get plenty of one-on-one looks downfield. In addition to Pitts, Grimes also possesses the size and ball skills to wreak havoc in the red-zone. He reeled in 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns a season ago, and that was while Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Tyrie Cleveland were still on the roster. I'm expecting to hear Grimes' name on more of a national level in 2020-21. Abolverdi: UF returns three proven wide receivers in Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney. Grimes caught 33 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and I expect him to lead the WR group in receptions this year. After catching 21 balls for 273 yards and a couple scores as a redshirt freshman, Copeland now takes over for Van Jefferson on the outside. With he and Freddie Swain gone, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Copeland triple his TD total and challenge Grimes for the most at the position. And Toney should once again lead the Gators in yards per catch (19.4 avg. in 2019) and have much production this fall after missing six games last season. Hastings: I'm going with Jacob Copeland here. I think this is a year where he emerges and displays the potential he showed last fall over the course of a full season. He's a guy who had his moments in 2019, but playing with three players drafted in the NFL Draft is not easy when it comes to getting consistent touches. He, along with Trevon Grimes, will be Trask's go-to wide receivers this year, and I think Copeland slightly edges out Grimes to be the leading wideout, in terms of yards, for the Gators. Reynolds: With a new group of wideouts having to step up this season, I think Trevon Grimes will shine as the leading receiver this year. In 2019, he finished with 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. When you look at who was ahead of him on that list, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain were the only wide receivers. With both of them now gone, that puts Grimes at the top of my list for 2020. Although he played behind Florida’s four seniors last season, Grimes still kept up with their production and topped both Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond as far as receiving yards. Clarke: I believe Trevon Grimes will be the team's leading receiver. Grimes is a big target at 6-foot-5 214 pounds who can go up and get the ball but also has the speed to be able to take the top off an opposing team's defense. He has flashed that big-play ability both getting deep and taking quick screen passes to the house. Now with the seniors from last year’s team gone, I think Grimes will take full advantage of the opportunity to be THE guy in that wide receiver room.

Who will be UF's leading tackler this season?