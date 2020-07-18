GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke, Joseph Hastings and Lauren Reynolds share their thoughts on how Jamar Chaney's departure impacts the Gators, Dionte Marks' decision to transfer, and predictions for the breakout star from the 2019 class.

How does Jamar Chaney's departure impact the Gators?

Bender: Chaney may have not been a positional coach for the Gators, but his presence on the recruiting trail was well felt. He assisted Greg Knox in recruiting running backs, and when an offer was extended, both coaches would typically engage in the conversation. The former Mississippi State Bulldog assisted in recruiting a plethora of additional targets as well. He was one of the more active recruiters on Florida's staff and also boasts strong ties in the Sunshine State. I think the 2022 class will be most affected by Chaney's departure. Several targets wasted no time complimenting his efforts, and it's typically those long-established relationships that end up sealing the deal at the finish line. However, Florida has no shortage of directors of player personnel and should be just fine as the staff rearranges its recruiting responsibilities. Abolverdi: On top of being someone Mullen could trust, Chaney recruited running backs with Greg Knox and was involved with some commitments at other positions. He also provided in-state recruiting ties to the Fort Pierce area. Finding a replacement who has familiarity with Mullen and history in Florida will be key. Despite losing a close confidant in Chaney, Mullen still has director of recruiting operations Lee Begley (who worked with him at MSU) as well as Charlie Skalaski and assistant directors of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff, John Herron, Kirby O’Meara, Jon Herd-Bond, David Cooper, Chase Clark and Billy Homer on staff. Clarke: Though it might not seem like it, the loss of Chaney is big. He was a very important part of Florida’s support staff and one of the better recruiters of that group. The former MSU linebacker knew exactly how Mullen liked to run his program and what he’s looking for in a recruit. He also helped assistant coach Christian Robinson with the linebacker group. Because of those factors, I fully believe he was next in line to be the LB coach had defensive coordinator Todd Grantham left for a head coaching job and taken Robinson with him. Hastings: This is a significant departure. Chaney not only helps to recruit running backs, but he also assists with offensive linemen and linebackers as well. The timing of this announcement also does not bode well for the Gators, who are about five months away from the Early Signing Period. I've spoken with Chaney in the past, and he's just a very likeable person and easy to talk to. It's definitely a key loss, and I think it could have an impact on their pursuit of a few targets in this cycle. Reynolds: It's a hard hit for Florida. As someone who played under Mullen at Mississippi State, Chaney understands his style of coaching and program expectations from first-hand experience. The two had a special connection, as Chaney was one of Mullen’s first MSU players drafted in 2010. He was able to take what he learned playing under him and use that in recruiting, helping the assistants target and pursue prospects who work best in Mullen's program. You never want to lose a staff member who’s that in tune with the head coach.

Thoughts on Dionte Marks’ decision to transfer from UF?

Bender: Marks' decision to exit the program wasn't a surprising one, as the redshirt freshman was on the outside looking in as far as playing time in 2020. He would have likely saw an increased role in 2021, but it's difficult to overlook the talent he would be competing against in the coming years. Jacob Copeland, Ja'Markis Weston, Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Ja'Quavion Fraziars are just a handful of the names expected in future rotations. As for the Gators, I don't think it's much of a loss considering the amount of talent listed above. Also, just because Marks received a limited amount of opportunities in Gainesville, doesn't mean he won't make a splash elsewhere. There were plenty of times when UF's staff praised his ability on the perimeter, so I expect him to receive an increased role at whichever school he relocates to. Abolverdi: With Kadarius Toney returning for his senior season, Marks wouldn’t have cracked the rotation until at least 2021. So his departure doesn’t come as a shock. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales was high on Marks’ game and Mullen hyped him up in a couple press conferences. If Toney had turned pro, Marks could’ve been next up in the slot with Copeland staying outside. Florida commits Trevonte Rucker and Charles Montgomery will now have an easier path to playing time with Marks gone. Clarke: Marks’ decision to transfer didn’t caught me off guard at all. While I am admittedly a big fan of his game, he was third in the pecking order of receivers UF signed in the the 2019 class (Trent Whittemore, Weston and Marks). Coupled with transfers Shorter and Jordan Pouncey and 2020 recruits Henderson and Fraziers, Marks was likely to get buried on the depth chart. I think he saw the writing on the wall and decided to transfer to a place where he’s needed more. And because Florida’s WR room is so deep, I don’t think it’s a big loss. Hastings: I'm not surprised by this move whatsoever. Marks knew playing time was going to be hard to come by with Copeland, Toney and Trevon Grimes on the roster this year. The Gators added 2020 signees Fraziars and Henderson, both of whom could be impact players early on. They also have Weston, who is viewed by Mullen as a player with high potential, still on the team. I think Marks saw the light and wanted to get the transfer process started now instead of using up another year of eligibility in Gainesville. Reynolds: The choice is understandable, but it may have been a little premature. Had Marks stayed and gave it more time, I think he could’ve seen snaps in the slot eventually. However, it could’ve been frustrating to wait at least another year to contribute when he has better opportunities to play elsewhere. It’s never ideal to lose someone to the transfer portal, but I don't think it will have any significant impact on the Gators’ WR corps because of the weapons they have at their disposal.

Who will be the breakout star from the 2019 class?