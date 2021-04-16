GatorsTerritory - GT Roundtable: June 4 official visitors; Tyler Booker; Evers the recruiter

Brought to you by JFQ Lending, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. We share our prediction for the most likely commit following UF's June 4 official visit, thoughts on whether the Gators should be viewed as the front-runner for offensive tackle Tyler Booker, and Nick Evers' leadership in the 2022 class.

The June 4 official visitor who is most likely to commit to Florida

Bender: I could see the Gators flipping a prospect, while two others are possible additions as well, but I'm rolling with Terrance Gibbs, the Rivals250 running back from Winter Park (Fla.) High. Roughly a month ago, I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators and my thoughts obviously haven't changed. If all goes as planned during the weekend of June 4, I think there is a strong possibility Gibbs comes off the market shortly thereafter. UF plans to sign two running backs in the class of 2022, and I believe Gibbs is the most likely addition as of today. Gibbs, the 21st-ranked running back, missed his junior season due an ACL tear suffered just weeks before the season; however, Dan Mullen's staff has continued to recruit him as hard as they ever have. All eyes are on the Gators here. Clarke: The Gators have a loaded weekend of visitors that first weekend in June with some big-time names getting on campus when the dead period is finally over. There are several prospects on that list that I think Florida is in a good spot for, but I think the most likely to commit is Winter Park running back and Rivals250 prospect, Terrance Gibbs. Florida has not slowed down on recruiting him, even though he missed his whole junior year with an injury, and I think that is going to be a big factor in him making his decision. It’s also close to home and he has spoken highly of Greg Knox in the past and also his fit in the Florida offense. There are 1-2 others I could have gone with here, but I think Gibbs is most likely.

Will Florida win out for Rivals100 offensive tackle Tyler Booker?

Bender: If you would have asked me this question a month ago, my answer would have probably been no, but my thoughts on Florida's standing are different today, as I believe the Gators reel in arguably the most important prospect on their board. The IMG Academy product sees the opportunity to make a splash in Gainesville as early as year one, while the likes of Dan Mullen and John Hevesy envision his career playing out in similar fashion as well. The Gators are also emphasizing the name, image and likeness bill; that's a major piece of their recruiting pitch. Florida is the program recruiting Booker the hardest, and that has made a huge impression on not only the 2022 prospect but also his parents. The SEC East program checks off a flurry of boxes for Booker, who will be taking his official visit on June 4. There is no doubt the Gators are battling against some stiff competition, so they will have to push all the right buttons until the very end, but I believe they win out over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Clarke: It has been three full cycles since Florida landed a Rivals100 offensive tackle, but I think that ends this year. Booker has been very open about his feelings for Florida and the Gators' coaching staff has been recruiting Tyler by committee. Dan Mullen, John Hevesy and David Turner have all been involved and shown Booker how much of a priority he is in Gainesville. Florida is going to have to beat out some of the big dogs of recruiting like Georgia and Alabama, but in the end, I think they are able to pull it off.

Thoughts on Nick Evers' leadership and ability as a recruiter