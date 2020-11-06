Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Should any new starters in last week's secondary remain in the lineup?

Bender: This is one of the better debates when it comes to UF's personnel, and understandably so. It's difficult replacing a defender who has years of starting experience, but I believe Jaydon Hill has done enough to become a full-time starter opposite of Kaiir Elam. As for Rashad Torrence, he was tied for the most defensive snaps against Missouri and graded out as the best tackler in the secondary as well. I'm eager to see him paired up with Shawn Davis as the full-time starters at safety, while Brad Stewart shifts over to STAR. Fellow freshman Tre'Vez Johnson flashed promise on Halloween as well; however, I believe Hill is most deserving of a full-time starting role after receiving the green light in several additional games as well. Abolverdi: UF was missing a trio of secondary starters against the Tigers, opening the door for Jaydon Hill to start his third game of the season. He also got the nod against Ole Miss and South Carolina with Marco Wilson in the nickel, but Wilson moved to cornerback at Texas A&M as Brad Stewart made his season debut at STAR. Stewart still lines up at safety, and that calls for Wilson to play nickel when he does. Regardless of how the rotation shakes out moving forward, Hill’s had some solid showings and should earn him more playing time with the first-team defense. The same goes for freshman safety Rashad Torrence II. Clarke: I am a big proponent of the coaching mindset that no one should lose their starting position because of an injury or an illness. However, when the incumbent starter isn’t playing at a high level and the backup performs better in their absences, then it’s fair game. Even if Marco Wilson and Donovan Stiner are back this week, I think Jaydon Hill should be starting on the outside opposite Kaiir Elam and Rashad Torrence needs to be paired with Shawn Davis as the safeties. They both have performed well when given the opportunity and better — in my opinion — than the starters. I would like to see the Florida staff get the future started now. Reynolds: Overall, the backups who stepped up against Missouri helped shore up the secondary. As a whole, I thought the defense did a much better job with that lineup and I hope to see more of those players the rest of the season. One substitute starter that I thought performed just as well — if not better — than the player he stepped up for was Brad Stewart. He filled in at STAR for Marco Wilson, who has fallen short of expectations so far this year. Stewart recorded six total tackles and a pass breakup against Mizzou. He has locked down the nickel spot, in my opinion, and Wilson will continue to play cornerback for the Gators.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Who should fill in for Zach Carter during the first half of Saturday’s game?

Bender: Former five-star prospect Gervon Dexter has served as Carter's backup through four games, but I expect UF to roll out a mixture of looks to fill his absence. Brenton Cox will likely be the go-to option on passing downs, while Dexter is equipped with the physical makeup and strength to set the edge, which UF will certainly need against UGA's massive offensive front. Also, keep an eye on fellow freshman, Princely Umanmielen, who flashed promise on the edge when suiting up against Missouri. Andrew Chatfield's role has increased in recent weeks and will be an option to rush the passer as well. Todd Grantham has a variety of options on the edge and will likely turn to several players depending on which down it is, but I expect Dexter and Cox to receive the bulk of the repetitions. Abolverdi: With defensive tackle Kyree Campbell returning to the starting lineup, Carter was able to play more outside and would have started the game there against Georgia. With him out for the first half, look for five-star freshman Gervon Dexter to step up in his absence. He was in for Carter on the first series of the second half, but only played 15 snaps in the game. In obvious pass-rushing situations, also look for the Gators to have Brenton Cox Jr. line up with his hand in the dirt and Andrew Chatfield Jr. subbed in for Cox. Tight end-turned-defensive end Dante Lang also played more against Mizzou with Carter out. Clarke: I am all in on the youth movement for the Gators defense. I’d like to see both Gervon Dexter and Princely Umanmielen take over that spot during Carter’s suspension. UF will need size on the defensive line to be able to deal with Georgia’s monstrous front and Dexter is able to hold up in the trenches. As for getting after the quarterback, Princely showed an impressive get off in his limited action against Missouri and the ability to bend the edge and apply pressure to the QB. Carter did such a good job of setting the edge, standing strong in the run game and rushing the passer that you can’t fill his spot completely with just one player. But I think the young guys could combine to pick up the slack in his absence. Reynolds: Florida's first option to fill in is freshman Gervon Dexter, who has been sitting behind Carter on the depth chart this season. Dexter has recorded five tackles this season as well as the team’s only interception, but obviously lacks experience due to his freshman status. Florida also has the option of moving someone more experienced out of their position and over to Carter’s spot, such as third-string nose tackle Marlon Dunlap. He doesn’t possess the athleticism of the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Carter, but has similar size inside at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

