GatorsTerritory

With Kyle Pitts likely to break Aaron Hernandez’s school record for career receiving yards for a TE, is he the best TE to ever play for Florida?

Corey: The Gators have manufactured and delivered some notable names at tight end, but I believe Pitts is the best to ever play the position in Gainesville. Who knows how his NFL career plays out, but in terms of his impact on the collegiate level, this is a player who is on the Heisman Trophy radar and will likely win the John Mackey Award despite missing two games. Also, as we noted in the question above, he will likely break Aaron Hernandez's school record for the most career receiving yards by a Florida tight end. This is mismatch nightmare who is too athletic for linebackers and too big for safeties to cover. He also made major strides as a run blocker, so yes, I believe Pitts is the best tight end to suit up for the University of Florida. Nick: At the risk of being a prisoner of the moment, I say absolutely. Florida has had some good ones, Hernandez, Ben Troupe, Cornelius Ingram, Jordan Reed, Kirk Kirkpatrick, to name a few, but Kyle Pitts is something special. He should win the Thorpe Award hands down this season, which means he'll join Hernandez as the only Gator to bring home that trophy, and the season he's putting together will surpass any that a tight end has had in school history. I don't think he'll win the Biletnikoff Award (I think Alabama's DeVonta Smith takes that home) but just the fact that a tight end is up for that award (the first time since a tight end has been up for it since Jace Amaro in 2013) is enough to tell you how special Pitts' season is. Conner: This gets answered with a resounding yes. Granted I’m not old enough to know the caliber of some of the greats from before my time, but Pitts is definitely the best tight end Florida has had in my lifetime. He is having a record-setting season for a Florida tight end and missed two and a half games as well. He has the opportunity to become the second Florida tight end to win the John Mackey Award, joining Aaron Hernandez on that list, and he will also likely beat his receiving record. Kyle Pitts is currently the biggest mismatch in college football and I do think he’s the best tight end to ever lace up the cleats for the Gators. Lauren: Yes. Kyle Pitts is such a unique player and will likely be a first-round draft pick this year. It's so rare that you hear a tight end's name thrown around in Heisman talks, and he was mentioned several times at the start of this season. Pitts is a matchup nightmare, a great blocker and has the speed and hands of a receiver. When Pitts breaks Hernandez's record, which I'm sure he will, he will be the best tight end to ever play in a Florida Gators uniform.

What will be the legacy or lasting impression this senior class leaves?

Corey: I think it's their ability to adapt and overcome adversity. This is a mentally strong group who came across several bumps in the road but then were willing to accept change and bought into Dan Mullen's vision. It's not easy when a program hits the reset button. Some could have transferred, while others could have departed for the NFL Draft, but look where this program is at now. The Gators have logged consecutive 10-win seasons and now the seniors could wrap up their collegiate careers with a trip to the College Football Playoff. It doesn't get much better than that, so kudos to those upperclassmen for going on the ride. Nick: This is a group that committed to a coaching staff and a program that had just won back-to-back SEC East titles but walked into a disaster. Their first season the coach made up allegations of death threats and was gone. In the snap of a finger they were coachless and 4-7. They bought into a new coach, a new program, and they've helped get Florida back to national relevance. I think their legacy needs to be one where that is remembered. Conner: This senior class’s legacy will be the class that fully bought in and got the Gators back to where the fans and really all of college football expect them to be. The graduating seniors are the last class brought in by Jim McElwain and were part of the 4-7 season that ultimately got McElwain fired. It’s not easy to buy into what a new coach is saying, especially when it is someone you didn’t commit and sign to, but give them credit. They bought in and helped turn the program around by posting back-to-back 10-win seasons and top-10 finishes and having the chance to make the playoffs this year. Lauren: This senior class will go down as resilient, poised and most of all, talented. For the past few years, the players on this team have been groomed by Dan Mullen to get them ready for a championship season. This is that season. Even through all of the hardships of the Coronavirus, this team did everything in their power to get where they are today. They did it with poise and with an incredible amount of talent that was underestimated at times but was proven in the long run.

What is your biggest cause of concern against LSU?