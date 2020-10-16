GatorsTerritory - GT Roundtable: Postponement impact, changes on defense, Toney’s draft stock

Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

How does the postponement of the LSU game impact the Gators?

Bender: If the game hadn't been postponed, LSU was headed to Gainesville without the services of starting quarterback, Myles Brennan, and considering the current struggles on defense, that would have benefited the Gators in a major way. Florida's defense is ranked 12th in the SEC against the pass and could have used a confidence booster against a true freshman who would have been thrown into game action for the Tigers. On the flip side, the Gators are coming off a road loss against Texas A&M and could use some time to get their ducks in a row before squaring off against Missouri, which recently defeated LSU itself, and then obviously Kirby Smart and Georgia; however, I believe this week's postponement was more of a stinger considering LSU's current situation under center.

Abolverdi: I think this postponement hurts the Gators more than it helps. On his radio show this week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan would not have played at UF because of a shoulder injury. Brennan threw for a career-high 430 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-41 loss at Missouri — with 323 yards and three scores coming after he was injured. The Tigers were going to give a true freshman quarterback his first college start in The Swamp, with Max Johnson and TJ Finley evenly split first-team reps in practice. That would have given the UF secondary a chance to have success and gain some confidence against a young QB. The game being rescheduled is a blessing for LSU and Brennan, who now has time to heal.

Clarke: If UF doesn’t have to postpone any other games, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. The SEC built in the Dec. 12 bye week at the end of the season — which the LSU game has been tentatively scheduled for — in order to account for this situation. There could be an issue as far as scheduling goes should the Gators cross this bridge again. From a team standpoint, however, I think rescheduling LSU helps Florida. Even though the players can’t practice, the coaching staff now has a chance to further evaluate what changes need to be made defensively. That extra window to work could help the Gators get back on track and play to their standard. Reynolds: With one loss already under their belt, the Gators can’t afford to give up another to LSU. Even though the Tigers aren't the same team they were last year, this is still a strong rivalry game and anything could happen. The postponement of the game really couldn’t have come at a better time, as Florida just experienced its first loss of the season and can now address what has to be done about the defense. The delay will give UF more time to get its defense up to par, but on the other hand, it will also give LSU's new starters a chance to develop their game.

What will be Florida's most likely personnel change on defense?

Bender: I've been beating this drum since the preseason. I believe Mohamoud Diabate is best suited on the edge at BUCK. Despite playing a limited amount of snaps in 2019, the former Rivals100 prospect recorded 4.5 sacks as a true freshman and is typically a step ahead of any offensive tackle he squares off against. I'm not saying he shouldn't continue to receive repetitions at inside linebacker, but the Gators' pass rush has fell short of expectations through three games and inserting Diabate at that role would likely provide Grantham's defense with a much-needed boost in the pass rushing department. He is also sitting behind Amari Burney on the depth chart, so what is there to lose?

Abolverdi: Some changes are expected after UF coach Dan Mullen met with the defensive staff Sunday to evaluate their personnel. One player that could move around is Mohamoud Diabate, who played BUCK and outside linebacker last year as a freshman. He’s now playing inside linebacker behind Amari Burney, but still lines up at his old spots. While Diabate has made some plays in coverage this season, he looks like a natural coming off the edge and rushing the passer. I think he will — and should — get more snaps at that position moving forward, which also leads to more playing time for James Houston and some of Florida’s young linebackers.

Clarke: I think the easiest and most obvious change will be getting Jaydon Hill on the field at the starting cornerback spot opposite Kaiir Elam. Hill had the best game of his young Florida career against South Carolina and many, including myself, thought he would get an expanded role in the A&M game. That obviously didn’t happen, as he received only nine snaps against the Aggies. And with Marco Wilson struggling so far this year, I think you have to get Hill on the field. Reynolds: All things considered, the defensive line and the linebackers are doing their jobs for the most part — save for Burney — so I don't foresee any personnel changes there. Moving to the DBs and the secondary, that's where I think some changes need to be made. For starters, Marco Wilson seems to be missing the mark so far this season and had his worst game as a Gator in the loss at Texas A&M. I’ve seen missed tackles and missed assignments from multiple players on defense, but his play has been the most alarming. I think sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill starts seeing the field more in place of Wilson, who will still be in the secondary rotation.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Could Kadarius Toney play his way into the first two rounds of the draft?