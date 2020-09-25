The University of Florida's 2020 season is finally upon us, as Dan Mullen's program invades Oxford on Saturday for a noon kickoff against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for this week's showdown from the Magnolia State.

Not a premium subscriber? Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50% OFF an annual subscription!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Bender: There is no doubt Lane Kiffin can light up the scoreboard in a hurry, but there is still a good amount of uncertainty surrounding a Ole Miss program that notched just four victories in 2019, especially when a first-year coach is unable to go through spring football. The Rebels also ranked last in the conference at defending the pass, so keeping the likes of Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Trevon Grimes in check will likely be taxing over four quarters. UF boasts much more firepower on both sides of the ball and should really find its rhythm in the second half. Trask is brimming with confidence heading into his final season, while Todd Grantham's defense has plenty of playmakers to wear down Kiffin's offensive attack, especially in the trenches. Yes, it's a rare road matchup to kick off the season, but the Gators should be in control for the majority of the contest.

SCORE: 34-13

Abolverdi: The Gators not only welcome Lane Kiffin back to the SEC, but Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin after he served as Florida’s interim coach in 2014. They’re going to throw the kitchen sink at Dan Mullen and his staff, but the Rebels don’t have the horses to compete. It will be business as usual for the Gators, but discovery mode for Kiffin & Co. against a top-five opponent. Both teams may play sloppy, but UF should easily outcoach and outmatch Ole Miss.

SCORE: 38-17, Florida.

Clarke: I think this opener between the Gators and Rebels will be close in the beginning of the game, maybe even up until halftime. With both teams seeing their first on field action in nine months (10 for Ole Miss), I think things will be a little sloppy as the knock the rust off and figure it out on the fly. But by the second half, Florida should be in offense with its offense taking advantage of a young defensive line and the conference’s worst pass defense in 2019. I think UF really runs away with this one.

SCORE: 38-13, Florida.

Hastings: I see this game being a close one for the first half. With no spring practice, the unusual circumstances everyone has been in due to the pandemic and Florida being on the road, I don't believe this will be a blowout from the start. UF will be a little sloppy at the beginning and will have some unforced errors, which won't allow them to get into a rhythm. By the second half, after some adjustments from the coaching staff, the Gators will have everything clicking together. Kyle Trask will get into a groove with some short passes to Kyle Pitts, the duo of Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis will wear down Ole Miss' rush defense and I just envision Dan Mullen's staff outscheming Lane Kiffin and company.

SCORE: 31-17, Florida

Reynolds: With Ole Miss under the command of a new coach and players learning a new playbook, the Rebels just have too many unknowns for me to pick them. When it comes to Florida, not too much has changed from last season and the Gators are still expected to perform like one of the top teams in the country. While both programs probably won’t have their best performance in the first game of a season with very strange circumstances, I still think UF will be able to take advantage of Ole Miss’ changes. Kyle Trask should have a field day against the Rebels secondary.

SCORE: 31-17, Florida.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.