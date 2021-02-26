Brought to you by MyPerfectFranchise, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! ** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901

1. What would be your ideal starting secondary?

Bender: If Florida was to roll out a starting lineup today, I believe Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill would be the starters at cornerback. That will likely be the case for the season opener against Florida Atlantic as well. As for the remaining starters, that is where it gets more interesting. Will former five-star prospect Corey Collier Jr. receive the nod at either of the safety spots? I don't believe so, at least not to start the season. I think Trey Dean, who boasts a whole lot of experience, will be paired up with sophomore Rashad Torrence at safety, while Tre'Vez Johnson earns the starting role at STAR. There is a lot of versatility in the back of the defense, especially with Dean, but that is the most likely starting lineup as of today. de la Torre: It starts with Kaiir Elam. Heading into his junior season, he needs to be the leader in the secondary. Across from him, I think Jaydon Hill is the other starter and Tre’Vez Johnson will be the star. At safety, Trey Dean should get an opportunity to start. The biggest question mark is who will be the other safety? Will Rashad Torrence or Mordecai McDaniel step up? Is Corey Collier ready to step in as a freshman? I think Torrence slides in there to start the season. Clarke: If we are talking for week one of the season, my ideal starting secondary would be as follows. Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill at the corner spots, Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence at safeties, and Tre’vez Johnson at star. That secondary gives you a good amount of experience with guys who got meaningful reps last year and flashed impressive playmaking ability on the back end. I do think Jason Marshall and Mordecai McDaniel could push these guys for a spot as the year progresses because I have heard a lot of positive things about them, but as of right now, they are unknowns.

2. Which freshman are you most excited about/will make the biggest impact?

Bender: I'm rolling with Jason Marshall here for several reasons. Not only was the Miami native a Rivals100 talent, but I believe he should ended his prep career as a five-star prospect. I believe he is the most game-ready signee from the class and has the ability to be a No. 1 option at cornerback before wrapping up his career in Gainesville. We all know Kaiir Elam will be locking down one side of the field, but there is some uncertainty beyond that. Jaydon Hill will likely kick off the season as the other starter; however, as the season progresses, I believe Marshall could make a strong case for a starting role. It sure doesn't hurt that he is already on campus as well. de la Torre: Corey Collier. I think, as we just talked about before this, there is a lot of playing time available in the secondary. Collier is the highest-rated defensive back signee since Chris Steele, and you have to go all the way back to Jalen Tabor back in 2014 to find the next highest. You have to go all the way back to 2010 to find a safety signee rated as high when Matt Elam joined the Gators. Can Collier start right away? I don’t know. Safety is a tough spot for a freshman to start right away, but he’s a player I’m really excited about. Clarke: If we can consider Demarkcus Bowman a freshman, I might have gone with him here, but I think the obvious answer is Jason Marshall. He is someone I was very high on throughout the 2021 cycle and is already on campus. He has ideal size for an SEC corner and is getting the chance to compete in spring practice to get himself acclimated to the college game. I fully believe he will be in the rotation at corner this fall and even has the opportunity to take a starting spot as the season progresses because he has all the tools you look for in a high-level defensive back.

3. Assuming Emory Jones wins the starting job and is playing well, what is Anthony Richardson's role?