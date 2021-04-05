GatorsTerritory - GT Roundtable: Trask and Saints; fresh energy on the trail; hoops transfers

Brought to you by JFQ Lending, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. We discuss our thoughts on the latest additions to UF's basketball team, the report linking Kyle Trask to the Saints, and how Florida's newest batch of assistants are being viewed on the recruiting trail.

Do you like the fit between Kyle Trask and the Saints?

Bender: I'm not surprised by the report, especially considering the team Trask is linked to. Jameis Winston is currently the go-to option following Drew Brees' retirement, but unless the former Florida State Seminole manufactures an above-average 2021 season, New Orleans will not be settling on him as the long-term answer. They are expected to draft a quarterback in this year's draft but will miss out on the first handful of options on the big board. That leaves the franchise with an option like Trask, a highly-successful college quarterback who would also transition nicely into their scheme. Trask has a lot to work on before being considered as a legitimate long-term replacement for Brees, but time is on his side with Winston expected to receive the nod for at the least the upcoming season. However, we will see if the Saints actually make the call and give Trask his first opportunity in the NFL. de la Torre: After the retirement of Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints are looking for their next franchise quarterback. The Saints don’t pick until No. 28 this year and have Jameis Winston. I don’t think anyone is viewing Winston as the long-term answer, but the Saints will miss out on Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson this year. The report from Jeremy Fowler that the Saints “like” Trask could be smoke that the Saints are putting one way or another, but I actually like the fit with Trask and the Saints. Brees didn’t have the strongest arm but he was smart and accurate, like Brees. It might take time for Trask to develop and learn a system, but the Saints have Jameis Winston in place and he can be a bookmark for when or if Trask is picked by the Saints. Clarke: I have said for quite a while that in order for Kyle Trask to be successful in the NFL, he has to find the right fit, and I think New Orleans is the perfect fit for him. In an NFL era that has somewhat gotten away from the Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees style pocket passers and now looks for their signal callers to be a threat to hurt defenses not only with their arms but also their legs, a prospect like Kyle Trask is not as appealing to a number of teams. However, a place like New Orleans which already has the offensive scheme in place to make a QB like Trask successful, it would be the ideal scenario for the former Gator. In my opinion, it's a perfect fit.

How are the new coaches being viewed on the recruiting trail?

Bender: There were a mixture of reactions once Florida hit the reset button in the secondary and then promoted Garrick McGee to quarterbacks coach. It's safe to say the reactions were more negative than positive as well, but I believe the trio of assistant coaches have already proved a lot of those people wrong. Let's start with Garrick McGee. He was a primary reason why the Gators gained a whole lot of early momentum with quarterback commit Nick Evers. He made the Texas native feel like a top priority from the start and started communicating with him several weeks prior to extending the offer as well. McGee zeroed in on Evers shortly after receiving the job and ultimately sealed the deal just roughly a month later. It's also worth mentioning McGee's connection to his home state of Oklahoma are playing a role in UF's pursuit of Gentry Williams and Chris McClellan. As for Wesley McGriff, he is the most established recruiter in the group. There wasn't much criticism at all once he was officially announced as Florida's safeties coach. He is already playing a pivotal role in UF's pursuit of Jacoby Mathews, the nation's top-ranked safety, while Auburn commit Jarell Stinson is a possible flip candidate due to his tight-knit relationship with the Gators assistant, who offered him at both Auburn and Florida. With Jules Montinar, you have a relentless recruiter who is contacting dozens of prospects on a weekly basis. You can tell he has a chip on his shoulder and is eager to make a splash with top recruits. However, myself and the UF fan base is more interested in seeing if he can seal the deal with any of those top targets. He has the most to prove as a recruiter and coach. de la Torre: I’ll focus in on Garrick McGee. When Brian Johnson left and McGee was brought on, the quarterback board essentially reset. There wasn’t a lot of hype around Nick Evers, but McGee and Mullen quickly honed in on him and got their guy. McGee has deep roots in Oklahoma and another name to watch with him is Chris McClellan. Clarke: Roughly three months ago, the Gators decided to make a change on the coaching staff and brought in two new defensive backs coaches: Wesley McGriff, formerly with the Auburn Tigers, and Jules Montinar, who had a short stint at USF. Since being hired, those have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. McGriff has about 30 years of coaching experience, including 10 years in the SEC, and is very well respected. His track record of developing talent and experience at the NFL level has helped him out on the trail. Prospects know who he is and what he has done to get his players to the next level and is very well received by recruits across the country. Montinar on the other hand is a bit of an unknown at this point. He is a young coach who has worked on the field at some smaller schools but only worked as an off-field analyst or GA at the Power Five level. Early feedback says Montinar is doing well because he relates well to the prospects, but we will see if he is able to close on his top targets and turn projection into production.

What your thoughts on UF's additions from the transfer portal?