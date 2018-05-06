Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-06 09:52:50 -0500') }} football Edit

GT Roundtable: Trey Sanders, mock recruiting class, QB grad transfers, etc.

Uimvemdn2rmpvc473m1f
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

QUESTION: Hearing anything about grad transfers that Florida might pursue? Joe Burrow perhaps?Corey: You said it; Joey Burrow, who currently remains at Ohio State, is a prospect to keep close tabs ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}