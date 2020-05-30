Gators Territory brings you another roundtable discussion with our team of writers. This week Zach Abolverdi, Corey Bender, Connor Clark, Joseph Hastings and Lauren Reynolds share their thoughts on the best recruiter for the Gators, who will be the team's Alpha Dog this year and replacements for Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga.

Florida defensive line coach David Turner (Corey Bender/GatorsTerritory)

Who is the best recruiter on Florida’s staff?

Abolverdi: I’m going with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. He landed one of the first big recruits for Gators coach Dan Mullen, beating out Alabama to flip Emory Jones from Ohio State. Four-star early enrollee Anthony Richardson and 2021 commit Carlos Del Rio are two of the five signal callers Johnson has landed. He also recruits the Miami-Dade area with John Herron, one of UF’s assistant directors of player personnel. Johnson's signings from the 305 include four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and four-star running back Nay’Quan Wright. Bender: There are a few coaches who could get the nod here, but I'm rolling with David Turner. If the trio of Leonard Taylor, Savion Collins and Desmond Watson sign with Florida, Turner will be the staff member receiving a whole lot of credit for sealing the deal. UF's defensive line coach made a splash during the 2020 cycle as well, helping secure signatures from five-star Gervon Dexter, as well as Jalen Lee, Princely Umanmielen and Lamar Goods. David Cooper, one of the assistant directors of player personnel, works alongside Turner and has played a pivotal role on the recruiting trail as well. UF boasts an impressive tandem when it comes to defensive line recruiting, and it all starts with the ultra-experienced Turner. Clarke: I would say the Gators’ best recruiter is Christian Robinson. Since joining Florida’s staff, he’s been a key part in landing blue-chip linebackers Ty’Ron Hopper, Diwun Black and five-star Derek Wingo. Though Robinson hasn’t landed the same volume of prospects as other assistant coaches, which is expected given the position he recruits, the quality is certainly there. The linebacker position is very important to Todd Grantham’s defense and Robinson has upgraded the roster talent. He was also the primary recruiter for four-star WR signee Ja’Quavion Fraziers and current 2021 WR commit Trevonte Rucker. Hastings: I think the best recruiter on Florida’s staff is Turner, who joined the program a little over a year ago. Turner played a huge role in helping to keep Dexter committed the last cycle, and landed a trio of four-star DL prospects in Goods, Lee and Umanmielen. In this class, Florida, in large part due to Turner, is seemingly in the driver’s seat for top-15 DT Leonard Taylor and fellow in-state junior Desmond Watson. The Gators are also in a good position to flip Miami pledge Savion Collins. Turner has done almost everything right so far, and UF fans should be excited about what’s to come in the future. Reynolds: I have to go with my guy Tim Brewster here. Since he's joined the staff as the new tights end coach, I've had notifications on for his tweets. He brings a ton of energy to Twitter and it’s obvious that he loves working at UF with Mullen. It's so important to have assistant coaches who create excitement about the program when they interact with kids, whether it’s by phone, in person or on social media. Brewster has a strong recruiting reputation and he's already reeled in some prospects at his position, landing commitments from Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.

Florida's Jonathan Greenard led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (16) last season. (© Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY SPORTS)

Who replaces edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga?

Abolverdi: The Gators are already used to life without Zuniga, who missed seven games in 2019. Zachary Carter stepped up in his absence and should now have the strong-side spot all to himself. He started two of the final games last season and finished the year with 30 tackles. Florida could go a few in a few different directions at the BUCK position, with Brenton Cox Jr., Jeremiah Moon, Mohamoud Diabate, Khris Bogle and David Reese all vying for the starting role. Most anticipate Cox, a five-star transfer from UGA, winning the job, but I think you’ll see both him and Moon tag-teaming and sharing snaps throughout the year. Bender: Todd Grantham has options at the edge spots, with one of them being Cox. He has a reputation for wreaking havoc as a pass rusher and would fit in nicely as Greenard's replacement at BUCK. Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah Moon could also fill that spot. Much of it will depend on where Diabate lines up since there has been whispers about him potentially scooting back to a more traditional linebacker role. I predict Carter to be the guy at strong-side DE, especially with Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton returning inside. Carter is versatile as they come and could also play inside, but I think he is a solid replacement for Zuniga. Clarke: I expect Cox to start at BUCK and not miss a beat when replacing Greenard. From a purely athletic standpoint, I think Cox has a much higher ceiling. Going through practices all last season was big, and he’ll be able to step in and take over for an extremely productive Greenard. As for Zuniga’s replacement I think it’s pretty obvious that it’s going to be Zach Carter. He flashed late last season, showing the kind of dominant defensive lineman he can be. This could be his breakout season after recording 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2019. Hastings: This one is pretty easy for me when it comes to who will replace Jabari Zuniga. I believe Carter’s time has come, and he’ll be the one to start at strong-side defensive end. I think Carter, who was the third-ranked DE on Rivals coming out of high school, could double his sack total (4.5) from last season. Figuring out Greenard’s replacement was more difficult, but I think Diabate will be the one to fill in at BUCK next season. He appeared in all 13 games last year, flashing a lot of potential and tremendous upside. I’m interested in seeing if he’s packed on a few more pounds of muscle this offseason, which would make me even more confident that he’ll edge out Khris Bogle for the starting BUCK position this season. Reynolds: It won't be easy to replace either, but I think Florida has the right weapons to get the job done. I'm going to say Carter will take over for Zuniga and either Cox Jr. or Moon for Greenard. Carter could potentially move around and play outside or inside, but I'm confident he'll have a permanent position on the line in 2020. As far as the other two potential starters, Cox is more likely to get the nod because of his skill set and fit for the BUCK position. But if he’s unable to catch on right away, Moon has experience at that spot and could also fill Greenard’s shoes.

Wide receiver Trevon Grimes is one of Florida's top returning players. (© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Who will be UF’s Alpha Dog this year?