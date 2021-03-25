GatorsTerritory - GT Roundtable: UF spring game; Elksnis' impact in 2021; Davis' versatility

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access! Brought to you by JFQ Lending, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. We discuss the University of Florida's decision to not have a traditional spring game, freshman tight end Nick Elksnis' potential impact as a true freshman, and running back Mailk Davis' versatility as a pass catcher.

Should Florida have had a traditional spring game?

Corey: Given where everything stands with COVID-19, I don't believe it was necessary to have a spring game. I think Dan Mullen's staff would prefer not having a spring game as well. They are known for wanting to keep things close to vest and not revealing a lot, but when it comes to the fans, it's a date circled on their calendar year in and year out. There are also a lot of new faces expected to step into key roles this fall, so I understand where the fan base is coming from, but truthfully, I'm just thankful we had a season last fall and another one coming up in 2021. The current landscape of college football could certainly be a lot worse, so to answer the question, no, I don't think Florida should have rolled out a traditional spring game. Other than having fans and the game being inside the Swamp, it's just a controlled scrimmage. We can afford missing out on that experience for one more year. Nick: The decision came around January, which at the time made sense. We didn’t know when Florida was going to have a spring game, but it made sense given what was going on with COVID at the time. Then, when testing and the vaccine became more readily available and we learned that UF and UF Health were using Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a site to administer both, it made more sense to not hold a spring game there. Ultimately, a spring game is a glorified scrimmage but unlike the other two scrimmages, you’re pressured to put on a show. I remember Mullen’s first scrimmage where Lawrence Wright caught a touchdown. That’s a cool moment for Wright and probably for the fans that remember watching him, but what is that really accomplishing? Could Florida have had a traditional spring game? Yes, absolutely. Ultimately I don’t think it’s something the coaching staff values that highly. They’d rather use their third scrimmage like the first two, continue installing and working on things without the spotlight. WIth the way the season ended, I think Florida and Mullen could have done more to make the fan base happy, a spring game being one of those things, but ultimately I just don't personally put a lot of stock into what happens in spring games. Conner: For the sake of getting the fans excited about the new-look offense with a new starting quarterback and the hype surrounding the early enrollees on campus, I would say yes; however, as for the team, I really don’t think a traditional spring game is necessary. It’s honestly nothing more than a glorified scrimmage where everything is scripted and you won’t see anything of any real value. Spring games are always fun to watch because it gives you a chance to see the guys further down the depth chart that you typically don’t see during the season, but I really don’t think it was necessary to have one if it’s just a one-year thing.

Will freshman Nick Elksnis lead Florida's tight ends in receiving yards this fall?

Corey: If you read my recruiting content from the 2021 cycle, it's no secret I'm a big fan of Elksnis' game and long-term potential at the position. I believe he should have closed out the cycle as a four-star prospect, and based off what we heard all spring, he is already living up to my expecations; however, I think it might be a stretch to say he leads Tim Brewster's group in receiving yards as a true freshman. It's definitely possible considering there is no true No. 1 option following Kyle Pitts' exit to the NFL, but I think it will be Keon Zipperer leading the way in 2021. He now has two years of experience under his belt and possesses a skill set and physical build that can be used in a variety of ways. That is going to be another positional battle to follow in the coming months, but I expect Elksnis to make plays in 2021; there is no doubt about it. Nick: The popular answer here would be yes, but since I was already a curmudgeon with my first answer, I’ll just keep the trend going. You look at Elksnis, see the size, frame, athleticism and you instantly think Kyle Pitts. I’m guilty of it as well. What we forget is that it took Pitts three years to become the Kyle Pitts that we watched in 2020. I think Elksnis needs to be afforded that same time to grow and develop. This isn’t a resounding proclamation in my faith in the other tight ends; it's just me wanting to give Elksnis the time to grow and develop. Conner: There has been a lot of talk coming out of spring practice that early enrollee tight end is turning heads and could be someone to watch this fall. He is a big, fluid tight end who has good hands and is going to be a real threat in the passing game, but no, I don’t think he will lead all Florida tight ends in receiving yards. While I do think he gets very close, I expect Keon Zipperer to be the leading receiver in Tim Brewster's tight end room.

Will Malik Davis have more receiving yards than rushing yards this fall?