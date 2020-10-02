GatorsTerritory - GT's Score Predictions: Florida vs. South Carolina

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Dan Mullen's offensive attack racked up 50-plus points against Ole Miss and is expected to light up the scoreboard in Saturday's home opener as well.

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's home opener against Will Muschamp and South Carolina.

Bender: I don't think many expect Kyle Pitts to accumulate the gaudy numbers similar to those against Ole Miss, but UF's offense still boasts enough firepower to defeat South Carolina by multiple scores on Saturday. And with Pitts, I expect him to make his presence known regardless of the attention he receives from Muschamp's defense. I expect Kadarius Toney to log some highlight-reel plays as well. Also, the Gators' running attack should only improve after getting their feet wet in week one. UF's biggest strength is its ability to extend the field through the air, but both Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis are more than capable of reaching the century mark once getting into a rhythm. It's difficult to clean up every mistake in just a week's time, but I also expect Todd Grantham's defense to play much more disciplined on Saturday. They might give up some touchdowns, but I expect UF's defenders to play with more of a purpose and do a better job of wrapping up in space.

SCORE: 41-21, Florida.

Abolverdi: The last two matchups between the Gators and former coach Will Muschamp have been closely-contested games, but not this time around. Florida’s offense should come back down to earth after a record-setting showing in the season opener, and the Gamecocks could be one of the few teams to hold Kyle Trask under 300 yards passing. I also anticipate Kyle Pitts having fewer numbers, but his double teams should allow Florida’s receivers to have a big day. Like last year, the Gators will have success running the ball against South Carolina and control the clock. Also look for UF’s defense to bounce back from game one and make some plays on transfer quarterback Colin Hill.

SCORE: 35-16, Florida.

Clarke: The Gators had an “unacceptable” performance defensively at Ole Miss, allowing more than 600 yards of total offense. I think Florida rights the ship on that side of the ball and cuts the number of total yards allowed in half. Will Muschamp’s defense will try to shut down Kyle Pitts and force quarterback Kyle Trask to look elsewhere, but that won’t prevent him from putting up numbers through the air. The Gators have the makings of an explosive offense this year and will come out firing on all cylinders once again, picking up where they left off in Oxford. UF should run away with this one early and win fairly easily, extending its winning streak in home openers to a nation-leading 31 games. It will be the smallest crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in decades, unless you count the fan cutouts.

SCORE: 41-17, Florida.

Reynolds: I don’t foresee this game being close at all. South Carolina will get into the end zone a couple of times, but don’t expect UF’s defense to allow the yards it did at Ole Miss. South Carolina totaled 379 yards of offense against Tennessee compared to Ole Miss’s 613-yard output vs. the Gators, so the Gamecocks should present less of an offensive threat with new starting quarterback Colin Hill. Kyle Trask, meanwhile, could have his sixth 300-yard game of his career. Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 259 yards and put up 31 points on USC, and Florida should surpass both categories. As long as the offensive line can hold up against defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, who had two sacks and a forced fumble last week, Florida gets its first home win of the season.

SCORE: 38-17, Florida.