GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Florida Atlantic

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's season opener against Willie Taggart and FAU.

Bender: Although they are replacing several key contributors from a season ago, I don't expect the Gators to come across any significant speed bumps on Saturday. Emory Jones should be able to dissect FAU's defense both with his arm and legs, while several running backs will likely receive their fair share of carries as well. I expect this game to be out of reach by halftime, and if that's the case, I'm sure Dan Mullen would love to give Anthony Richardson plenty of game repetitions as well. With fans back in the stands, the Swamp should be electric and make things quite difficult for the Owls.

When turning to the defensive side of the ball, I envision Todd Grantham cycling through plenty of players, especially along the defensive line. The Gators will likely handle FAU's offensive line with ease and rack up a flurry of sacks in the process. They are loaded with depth in the trenches. We will see if the Owls try to target first-year starter Avery Helm, while Elijah Blades, Jadarrius Perkins and Jason Marshall are expected to see plenty of action as well. There is just a different level of talent when comparing the programs.

PREDICTION: 48-13, Florida.

de la Torre: Nearly two years have passed since the Gators have been able to play in front of their fans in The Swamp. This Saturday and 7:00 pm should be an electric atmosphere.

This on paper shouldn't be close. The Owls were abysmal on offense last year posting the 115th scoring, 117th passing, and 112th total offense in 2020. They played just nine games, finishing 5-3 in the regular season but lost to Memphis 25-10 in the Montgomery Bowel. Florida has more talent and a deeper roster than the Owls. They need to come ready to play but the only way Florida loses this game is if they beat themselves. It will be interesting to see how Emory Jones plays in his first start and how much Anthony Richardson will get to play Saturday.

PREDICTION: 45-10, Florida.

Clarke: I don’t expect this game to be close at all with the Gators running away with it early. Emory Jones has his time to shine in his first start as a Gator and I believe he takes full advantage of it both through the air and on the ground.

Florida’s stable of running backs will be a key factor as Dan Mullen tries to get back a more balanced attack than a year ago. The defense will look to right the ship as they were a historically bad unit a season ago. I expect them to have a solid performance forcing a couple turnovers and returning to form and getting back to the type of dynamic defense we are used to seeing from Florida.

PREDICTION: 51-13, Florida.

Walsh: While Florida enters the 2021 season with ambiguity and a number of question marks at key positions, Gator fans with any sense of optimism should at least hope for an improvement over the last matchup against Florida Atlantic. A lowly 3-5 FAU team walked into the Swamp in 2015 and pushed No. 8 Florida to the limit — the Gators won 20-14 after coming up with a goal line stand in overtime.

This year, the Owls boast one of the stronger rosters in the C-USA, with capable, former Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry calling the shots and leading rusher James Charles returning for a redshirt senior season. I expect FAU to hang around through the first half and test an unproven Gators defense, but Florida enjoys too much of a talent advantage across the field and Emory Jones should roll over the owls out of the locker room.

PREDICTION: 38-14, Florida.