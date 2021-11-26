GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Florida State

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's regular season finale against the Seminoles.

Bender: Saturday is senior day for the University of Florida, while it also marks the first game since Dan Mullen's dismissal. Serving in his place will be interim head coach, Greg Knox, who took on the same role shortly after Mullen departed Mississippi State as well.

The Seminoles are currently trending up after starting 0-4, while the Gators are heading in the opposite direction after losing four of their last five; however, this is a rivalry game and I do not expect the Gators to lay down during their regular season finale, especially the seniors. A victory over the Seminoles would also clinch bowl eligibility, so I expect Florida to operate with emotion and a chip on its shoulder.

With Knox now calling the shots, will the Gators receive their wish of Dameon Pierce carrying the load at running back? Anthony Richardson is scheduled to receive his second-career start as well, so it would not surprise me if Florida logs one of its best offensive performances in recent weeks. The Gators should be able to pull this one off.

PREDICTION: 34-24, Florida.

de la Torre: The tumultuous 2021 football season will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Interim head coach Greg Knox looks to improve his head coaching record to 2-0, while both teams are looking for bowl eligibility.

FSU has a good rushing defense (58th in the country) and is playing much better football after an 0-4 start. On the other side, Florida is playing a game less than a week after the administration fired its head coach. I think you'll see an inspired performance for the team. They have rallied around each other, almost like a bunker mentality, and they will come ready top play for the seniors and for each other.

Florida has a more talented roster and they'll show that on Saturday.

PREDICTION: 31-24, Florida.

Clarke: Going into the in-state showdown this Saturday, it is the first time in quite a while that both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. While both teams have struggled this season, they have also had flashes of being a good team. But which teams will show up on Saturday?

The Gators will start Anthony Richardson at quarterback for just the second time this year and his first time in front of the home fans. FSU has found an established starter over the last few weeks in Jordan Travis and seems to be getting better with an emphasis on the run game.

I expect both teams to try and run the ball a lot. Florida State has been at its best when both Jordan Travis and Jashaun Corbin are a threat to carry the football, and Florida needs to run to try and negate FSU’s pass rush led by Jermaine Johnson. Both defenses have been gashed at times throughout the year and both offenses have struggled when forced to pass.

Whichever team is able to slow down the opponents run game should come out on top. I saw some improvement from Florida’s defense last week with some new faces on the field, and because of that, I am going with the Gators here.

PREDICTION: 34-31, Florida.

Keiser: After Florida's week full of change, the team will rally together and play for each other on an emotional senior day where 27 players will be recognized.

Florida will fight for bowl eligibility against the Seminoles, who have been hot in the past few weeks. The Gators should feed Dameon Pierce with running backs coach Greg Knox calling the shots.

Florida will have to look out for Jermaine Johnson on the edge, as he wreaks havoc on opposing offensive lines throughout the country.

On defense, Florida will have to contain Jordan Travis and the deep passing game. Florida’s young cornerbacks will be tested early and often, and the Seminoles love to draw up chunk plays.

All in all, Florida should take care of business on an emotional senior day in The Swamp, barely covering the three-point spread.

PREDICTION: 35-31, Florida.