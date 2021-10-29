GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Georgia

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Bender: Although they will more than likely fall short, the Gators have the potential to keep the game closer than many expect as long as they don't consistently turn over the ball. However, that is easier said than done when are scheduled to square off against the nation's top-ranked team and a defense that is brimming with NFL talent, especially in the trenches.

Emory Jones has already thrown nine interceptions this year and will be faced with his biggest test yet against the Bulldogs. UF's offensive line has made strides since last season, but UGA's front seven should have their way from start to finish. That is where it could get murky for the Gators. We know how loyal Mullen is to Jones, but I think he will be forced to make an early decision if Jones starts to struggle. The Gators might have some success on the ground; however, Jones will be forced to throw early and often.

The offense is much more fluid when Anthony Richardson is running the show, and with Mullen's seat starting to warm up, he cannot afford any more distaste from the fan base and national media. He needs to do whatever it takes to win the game, or at least stay competitive, and that is when Richardson is the man under center.

PREDICTION: 38-21, Georgia.



de la Torre: I know fans are bracing for a beating this Saturday, but I think we've seen Dan Mullen really show up for games like this. Florida gave the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers a hell of a game, they gave Bama its best game in 2020 and played the Tide really well this season also.

For his faults, Dan Mullen is still a really accomplished and talented game planner and great with X's and O's. I think he'll have a great plan for the game this Saturday and the team is motivated for this game. I'm not going to predict a Gator win here, but I won't be surprised to see Florida cover the two-touchdown spread and expect them to give Georgia a good game. It will probably lead people to say something like, "why can't they play that way against Kentucky and LSU?" That is a fair critique and question to ask.

PREDICTION: 30-21, Georgia.

Clarke: The Gators are set to clash with the No. 1 Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville in hopes of spoiling their perfect season. Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite and for good reason. The Dawgs have the best front seven in the country and a defense that has only given up an average of 6.57 points per game, good enough for No. 1 in the country. They are fast, physical and an aggressive unit that flies to the ball and seldomly misses tackles. Florida will have to pull out all the stops this week to try and pull off the upset.

I think the only way they can do that is if Anthony Richardson is given the keys to the offense. There is a different feel when he is at the helm and the team as a whole seems to have a different swagger about that. However, with Dan Mullen’s track record, I don’t expect that to happen. I think Emory will start and play a lot. Florida will try to rely on the run game and pull out some tricks every once in a while to try and keep things close.

In the end, I think Georgia’s talent will be too much to overcome as they will rely on their monsters in the trenches and a stable of talented running backs to gash the struggling Florida defense.

PREDICTION: 34-23, Georgia.

Walsh: Despite Florida’s relative struggles this season, the Gators have actually fared well against the top-ranked team in the nation, coming within a failed two-point conversion with overtime against Alabama. However, Alabama seems to have fallen slightly from their perch as a juggernaut, while Georgia has developed into one of the most dominant teams in recent memory.

The Bulldogs have absolutely stifled some of the conference's best offenses, one filled to the brim with future NFL Draft picks that allowed Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky to score 30 combined points over the last three games. Meanwhile, their smash-mouth offense and pragmatic quarterback play has put most games out of reach by halftime. Defending the run was too tall a task against one of the worst ground games in the conference against LSU, so the Florida defense will likely be hashed open by the UGA offensive line.

Florida has evolved into an offense-first team, becoming comfortable simply out-scoring teams in the last three seasons, and as such the identity of Florida’s quarterback has dominated headlines leading into the game. However, I believe even with Anthony Richardson calling the shots, and the two-headed backfield of Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis back in action, comparable offenses have tried and failed to break even the 15-point mark against Georgia.

I think that Florida’s offense will struggle to move the ball, and it’s defense will have no answer for Georgia’s rushing attack in a game that gets out of hand early.

PREDICTION: 38-10, Georgia.

Keiser: Even if Anthony Richardson does take the reigns, the Gators will face the number one defense in the nation, loaded with destructive players in the front seven. Florida's offensive line will struggle against the talented Georgia front, causing drives to end early. I expect the Gators to hang around for much of the game, but Florida will be unable to get over the talent discrepancy between the two teams.

Florida will struggle to contain the rushing attack that Georgia brings to the table with their stable of running backs, including Zamir White, James Cook and Kendall Milton. I expect a heavy dose of counter early on, as the Bulldogs will test if the Gators can adjust after getting gashed against LSU.The 7-0 Bulldogs will likely win the turnover battle, so I will take them to beat the 4-3 Gators, narrowly missing the 14-point cover.

PREDICTION: 34-24, Georgia.