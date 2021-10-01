GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Kentucky

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's week five matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Bender: When scanning UF's schedule a few weeks ago, I viewed tomorrow's matchup as a trap game, but it's difficult to say that now considering UK's 4-0 start. Kroger Field should be electric, especially for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, so the Gators must avoid any early and costly mistakes in what will be their first true road game of the season.

Thankfully for Florida, Emory Jones continues to grow with experience and is coming off a career performance against Tennessee. When he plays with confidence, the Gators' offense is that much more effective, but it's the return of Anthony Richardson that continues to soak up the headlines. Both signal callers are dynamic, providing the Wildcats with a difficult task to game plan against. UF's running game features a handful of playmakers and will be heavily relied upon for all four quarters, which should allow UF to take some shots downfield to guys like Jacob Copeland.

There is no doubt UF's secondary will be tested early and often, but having Kaiir Elam back in the lineup should provide them with some breathing room. The Gators will likely come across some adversity; however, I believe they will exit Lexington with a well-earned victory.

PREDICTION: 31-21, Florida.

de la Torre: Dan Mullen can say the Gators will do whatever they need to in order to win, but the Gators have shown what they are and what they're going to do. They're one of the best rushing offenses in the country and they've shown that they can run on anybody. The Gators trail only two service academies but are averaging more than two yards more per rush than both Air Force and Army. They have an identity and will stick to that Saturday in Lexington.

Anthony Richardson will be back this week and I don't believe that he'll have any restrictions. We'll get the fully-loaded AR15 in Lexington. Kaiir Elam will also return, and he should be able to help Florida limiting big plays on defense — the one area I think Kentucky can take advantage of Florida.

PREDICTION: 31-20, Florida.

Clarke: The battle in the BlueGrass State will be one that is settled in the trenches. Whoever can control the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively will come out of this game victorious, and I expect that to be the Gators.

Florida has been able to dominate the trenches in every game it has played this year, running the ball at will against even the best team in America and then also being able to stop the run. Emory Jones has looked much more comfortable in the offense these last few weeks and his performances showed that. Florida also gets their most explosive playmaker back this week in Anthony Richardson, who has been out the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury. Regardless of how much we see Richardson on Saturday, it only takes one play for him to make an impact.

With that being said, I do think this game will be tightly contested most of the way because of both teams’ ability to run the football, but I expect the Gators to be able to pull away late.

PREDICTION: 38-27, Florida.

Walsh: After three decades of dominance over Kentucky, Florida hasn’t found picking on its northern rivals so easy the last couple seasons. The Wildcats picked up their first win against UF since 1987 in 2018, as Benny Snell ran all over the Gators in the Swamp and nearly repeated the feat a year later before the late-game heroics of Kyle Trask.

Kentucky has been a difficult team to read thus far, as their two SEC wins this season have come in divergent fashion. UK jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Missouri and traded touchdowns to earn a 35-28 victory in Lexington. The Wildcats traveled to South Carolina last weekend, where a number of wasteful red zone trips were balanced by resolute defense in a 16-10 victory. UK has found ways to win in shootouts and slugfests this year, carried heavily by the broad shoulders of running back Chris Rodriguez and a formidable offensive line — he has averaged nearly 175 yards per game in conference play.

Stopping the Kentucky offense will come down to limiting the running game and forcing quarterback Will Levis to beat them over the top. This game should provide a good test to see if Grantham will sideline his conservative principles and stack the box against the run. I’m tempted to pick an upset here, but I think a Florida offense does just enough against a volatile Kentucky defense.

PREDICTION: 30-28, Florida.