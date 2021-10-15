GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. LSU

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's road matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Bender: Even with the eye-popping amount of LSU players currently sidelined, you cannot travel up to Death Valley and completely dismiss LSU; however, I do expect the Gators to log their first victory in Baton Rouge since 2016. There are several distractions surrounding the Tigers' program, including the job status of Ed Orgeron, and with kickoff slated for 11:00 a.m., the Gators should record another victory in SEC play.

Look for Dan Mullen to run it down the throat of the LSU defense, but with starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks not in the lineup, I'm expecting UF to take shots downfield as well. Although it was against Vanderbilt, Emory Jones is coming off an efficient performance and witnessed success extending the field as well, so the Gators hoping he can replicate that outing tomorrow afternoon.

As long as the Gators don't shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers, tomorrow's matchup should go in their favor. Regardless of the amount of starters not playing, LSU still boasts talent due to its consistency on the recruiting trail, but I don't believe many people are betting against the Gators, including myself.

PREDICTION: 31-20, Florida.

de la Torre: LSU is having a bad year and they're riddled with injuries, while the Gators come in with one of the best offenses in the SEC, and what could go wrong? Oh, you mean an eerily similar situation to the 2020 game where LSU came in a 23-point underdog and won in Gainesville? The 2021 matchup sets up in the same way that the 2020 game did. Florida is catching a down LSU Tiger team that is getting closer each day to firing its National Champion head coach.

While the Gators won't be going to Atlanta this year unless a miracle occurs, they do have payback in mind. Florida hasn't won in Baton Rouge since the 2016 game, which was moved from Gainesville because of Hurricane Matthew, and has won just twice on the Bayou since 2009.

That changes this year. Florida gets out of Death Valley alive this weekend.

PREDICTION: 32-17, Florida.

Clarke: The Gators are heading to Baton Rouge to take on an LSU team that has been decimated by injuries. Because of that, you would think Florida should be able to get out of Death Valley with an easy win; however, last year was a similar situation where the Tigers were down a number of players when taking on the Gators in the Swamp and escaped with a win. With that being said, I don’t think things will go that way this year.

Ed Orgeron is on his last leg as head coach of the Tigers and Florida should be pissed off about how things went last year and two games ago against Kentucky, using this game to make a statement. That is what SHOULD happen, but not how I expect things to go.

I think Dan Mullen will continue to keep things simple for his QBs, lean on the running game and put up just enough points to win. The defense should look better with the likely return of Kaiir Elam and the safeties Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence starting to get comfortable back there. I have the Gators winning this one by just enough to cover the spread.

PREDICTION: 34-20, Florida.

Keiser: After a blowout of Vanderbilt last week, the Gators are tasked with a tall task in defeating LSU in Baton Rouge. Many factors sway in Florida’s favor, as the Gators avoided the dreaded night game and landed an 11 A.M local kick instead.

Florida should dominate LSU on the ground with its trio of running backs, picking apart a depleted LSU defense. If there is one game for Dan Mullen to open the playbook through the air, it will be this one. The Tigers are down their All-American cornerbacks, as Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. are out, and safety Major Burns will not play either.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Gators should limit Max Johnson as the Tigers are down their best playmaker in Kayshon Boutte, who went out for the season last weekend.

Florida narrowly misses the cover but handles an LSU team who beat the Gators in 2019 and 2020.

PREDICTION: 34-24, Florida.