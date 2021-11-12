GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Samford

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's matchup against the Samford Bulldogs.

Bender: If there is one game I could see the Gators racking up as many points as possible and playing with a major chip on their shoulder, it's Saturday matchup against the Samford Bulldogs, an FCS opponent that ranks sixth in the Southern Conference; however, it's worth noting their offense still averages well over 400 yards per game.

Florida is fresh off parting ways with multiple coaches, including defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, while uncertainity continues to swarm around Dan Mullen's job status as well. Thankfully, the SEC program has an opponent to take out its frustration on in a major way. This one should be a lopsided victory in favor of Florida.

Saturday will also mark the first time calling plays for interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson, who also coaches up the linebackers. He has a reputation for being a players' coach, so I expect the defense to play with an extra level of motivation on Saturday but for several reasons.

PREDICTION: 45-7, Florida.

de la Torre: It's been a long five weeks since Florida's last home game and last win. Last week's loss to South Carolina was both unforeseen and inexcusable. Dan Mullen responded by firing both Todd Grantham and John Hevesy. How will that affect the Gators this week? The Gators need a win in the worst way and playing an FCS team should be that opportunity.

Samford leads the Southern Conference in scoring offense, tallying 36.8 points per game and they average just north of 450 yards per game as well. However, Florida should be able to play its game and limit what the Bulldogs can do.

PREDICTION: 38-10, Florida.

Clarke: In a week where the Gators desperately need to regain some positivity around the program, the Samford Bulldogs could be on the wrong end of a blowout. Samford is a middle of the road FCS team that has to make their way down to the Swamp for a game that they are completely outmatched. I expect Florida to try and make a statement this week by putting up as many points as possible and flying around on defense under interim DC Christian Robinson.

After a scare on Monday, a source close to the program told me that the knee injury to Anthony Richardson is not as bad as initially expected and that he should be able to go on Saturday. I expect him to get a lot of reps if he doesn’t start as the Gators look to build towards next year. A lot of young guys should see the field on both sides of the ball, as this game should be put away early.

PREDICTION: 45-10, Florida.

Walsh: With Florida’s recent performances disappointing against even the weakest of competition, recruiting heading towards a tailspin and coaches leaving the staff, Florida seems exceptionally vulnerable to another embarrassing loss.

And it wouldn’t be the first time UF lost to FCS opposition during a down season, as the Gators lost to Georgia Southern 26-20 in their infamous 2013 campaign. But despite all of this, there’s no ignoring that Samford seemingly doesn’t have the talent or the track record to complete with Florida.

Samford lost by more than 40 points to Chattanooga and currently hold a losing record in the lowly Southern Conference, dropping games to VMI, UT Martin, Mercer and ETSU. Florida’s contest against the Bulldogs will reveal very little about this underperforming Gators team, but it will almost certainly end in a victory

PREDICTION: 45-0, Florida.