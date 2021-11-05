GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. South Carolina

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew have their predictions for the University of Florida's matchup against Shane Beamer and the University of South Carolina.

Bender: If the Gators want to come out on top in Columbia, there is an obvious recipe they need to follow. The Gamecocks struggle mightily when defending the ground game, allowing just under 170 yards per game, while the Gators have a jam-packed running back room with several players capable of carrying the load and reaching the century mark. Then you have quarterback Emory Jones, who is likely to start and leads the team in rushing with 517 yards to show for it.

However, considering it's an evening kickoff in SEC play, the Gators cannot shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers and allow the crowd to play a factor like they did in Baton Rouge. Jones and Kentucky's Will Levis lead with SEC with nine interceptions thrown, but I expect Dan Mullen to lean on the running game early and often in order to make it easier on his quarterback. Anthony Richardson is not expected to play after suffering a concussion against Georgia.

David Turner's group along the defensive line should be able to make a strong impact as well. South Carolina's offensive line is approaching nearly two-dozen sacks given up, while the Gators have a strong reputation for putting pressure on the opposing team's quarterback, led by rising NFL draft prospect Zachary Carter.

With all that being said, Florida is simply a more talented team and should play to its strengths against the Gamecocks. I expect the Gators to get it done in Columbia.

PREDICTION: 34-17, Florida.

de la Torre: Florida comes into this game needing a win. The Gators have lost three of their last four games, but South Carolina presents an opportunity to get back on track. Under first year head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are just 4-4 and 1-4 in SEC play with their lone win coming against Vanderbilt, who remains winless in conference play.

South Carolina has struggled on offense with the 13th total offense (327.6 yards per game) and scoring offense (20.9 points per game) in the SEC. On the other side of the ball, they have been able to force turnovers, specifically interceptions, an area where Florida struggles greatly. The Gamecocks lead the league with 11 interceptions forced, but the Gamecocks struggle to stop the run. That should be the game plan for the Gators. South Carolina is 11th in the league allowing 168.63 per game on the ground and Florida is third in the league in rushing yards per game but first in yards per attempt. The Gators should be able to lean on their running game and get back on a winning track this weekend.

PREDICTION: 35-13, Florida.

Clarke: The Gators look to get back on track this Saturday in Columbia after dropping their last two games and three of their last four. The Gamecocks come into the game with the same record as Florida but with a much less impressive resume. All of their wins have been against teams with a .500 record or worse, with one being a narrow 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt, who is quite frankly one of the worst teams in the FBS.

I expect Florida to come out running the ball as they have in almost every game this year to get the offense going and then take shots when they can. South Carolina’s defense is not great, so Florida will have its opportunities to make plays. But one thing the Gamecocks are very good at is taking the ball away. The Gators will have to take care of the ball and have their first turnover free game of the season. If they are able to do that, they should be able to easily get out of Columbia with a win. I’ve got Florida winning this one but not covering the spread.

PREDICTION: 34-17, Florida.

Keiser: With the Gators needing a win, they will roll into Columbia ready to play after getting molly-whooped by Georgia.

Florida should use a ground-and-pound attack to wear down the Gamecocks early and often, especially with the Gators uncertainty at the quarterback position. Both Dameon Pierce and Nay’Quan Wright should see plenty of touches.

At quarterback, the Gators will face former grad-assistant Zeb Noland or Jason Brown. Todd Grantham's group should be able to limit their effectiveness, causing Carolina to struggle moving the ball.

Florida should be able to handle the 4-4 Gamecocks and come back to Gainesville with a record above .500.

PREDICTION: 31-17, Florida.