GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Tennessee

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's week four matchup against Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Bender: Although they fell short against the Crimson Tide, the Gators should be brimming with confidence and expect to outplay the Volunteers in all facets of the game. Tennessee is equipped with the second-best rushing defense in the SEC, but they also haven't faced the best competition, checking in with wins against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech along with a loss against Pittsburgh, which lost to Western Michigan last week. Then when you consider UF's depth in the running back room along with the mobility of both quarterbacks, especially Emory Jones since he is healthy, I expect the Gators showcase a strong rushing attack.

While Kaiir Elam will more than likely be sidelined, I expect the secondary to be tested early and often, but I believe UF will find its footing and settle in as the game progresses. The defensive line boasts depth and has wreaked havoc since week one, but the linebackers must wrap up in space; however, Todd Grantham's unit should be able to ride that momentum following three stellar quarters against the Crimson Tide. I do not expect much drama inside the Swamp on Saturday evening.

PREDICTION: 38-17, Florida.

de la Torre: If you had any questions about the Florida running game, they were answered last week when Florida out-gained Alabama by a 108-yard margin on the ground — marking the most yards Alabama has been out-gained by in a single game since January 9, 2017, in the CFP National Championship game vs. Clemson.

The Gators' offense should be able to run it at will against Tennessee Saturday. I don't see an area where the Volunteers have an advantage, and unless Florida comes out and lays an egg, they should win easily.

PREDICTION: 38-17, Florida.

Clarke: The Gators are coming off of their most impressive performance of the season last week. Even though it was a loss, the team, coaching staff and fans alike should all be encouraged by what they saw against Alabama. However, after an extremely emotionally and physically draining game, do we see a letdown this week? I say no.

Florida has too many veteran leaders to let that happen. I think the Gators will come out strong riding the high of knowing they can compete with anyone in the country and jump out to an early lead on Tennessee and never look back. With Kaiir Elam likely out, the young DBs will get tested and the defense will have to hold their own against a talented QB tandem in Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker, but I expect them to do just that.

I also expect the Gators to continue their impressive stretch of running the football at will against opponents and should put up at least 200 yards on the ground. Do we see both QBs this week? If Florida has this game easily in hand midway through the third quarter like I expect them to, I say no. Keep resting Anthony for the tougher conference games. Emory looked to build confidence as the game went on last week knowing he didn’t have to look over his shoulder and try to figure out when he was coming out of the game. I expect that confidence to build this week as the Gators get the win.

PREDICTION: 41-13, Florida.

Walsh: Despite the seemingly contented Florida fanbase after the Gators’ strong second half performance against Alabama, the UF locker room certainly isn’t satisfied with a close loss.

Kaiir Elam tweeted about his displeasure of losing and a number of Florida players spoke out against the notion of a moral victory. Dan Mullen called on his team to respond during this week of practices, and the Gators appear poised to take out their frustration against the next team that crosses their path.

Unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, they will head into the Swamp this Saturday woefully unprepared, I believe, to contend with a frustrated Gators team. The Volunteers are 2-1 this season, featuring a 41-34 loss at home against Pittsburgh, who proceeded to lose against Western Michigan.

Tennessee does seem to enjoy some matchup advantages — the Volunteer offense that ranked 105th in turnover margin last year may appreciate Grantham’s more conservative approach, and presumptive starting quarterback Hendon Hooker offers a dual-threat option that has stumped Dan Mullen in the past.

And while the UT defense has been resolute against the run thus far, it hasn’t seen anything like the UF rushing attack. If the Gators can dominate the Alabama front seven, I believe they should have no trouble against Tennessee.

PREDICTION: 38-10, Florida.