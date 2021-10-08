GT Score Predictions: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for the University of Florida's homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt.

Bender: This is one of those matchups you cannot overthink, and with the Gators itching to make a statement following last weekend's loss in Lexington, it's safe to say they will be looking to embarrass Vanderbilt in all three phases of the game. The Gators are simply more talented and athletic than Clark Lea's program in Nashville.

Todd Grantham's defense must continue to made strides in terms of tackling in space and playing with discipline, but that will not get corrected in just one week; however, the Gators should be able to force some turnovers throughout the game. UF is ranked top-10 nationally in sacks with 18 and should expand on that number roughly 24 hours from now. Vanderbilt, however, has already allowed eight sacks, which is the most in the country with over a dozen additional programs holding that number as well.

Switching over to offense, this is where I believe UF will have the biggest impact. I expect to see more of Anthony Richardson as the game progresses, while the rushing attack should be able to experience strong success and feature a handful of players. I'm sure fans would like to see the Gators take some shots downfield as well, especially once UF pulls ahead with a commanding lead.

The Gators need a confidence builder right now and will be receiving that for homecoming weekend against an uninspiring Vanderbilt program.

PREDICTION: 38-10, Florida.

de la Torre: Nick Saban just called Texas A&M a trap game, and if that's the case, then Vandy this week certainly could be. If not for coming off of a bad loss in Lexington, I would be keen to call this game a trap for the Gators with their next two games coming in Baton Rouge and then in Jacksonville against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, this game should be a chance for the Gators to let out some pent-up frustration and anger coming off of a loss.

Talking with Chris Lee of VandySports.com, he said this may be the slowest SEC team, not just Vanderbilt team, that he's seen in 25 years over covering the league. That's not a good recipe for the Dores. Florida, for all its faults, should be able to win this game simply because they have better athletes and more talent.

Now, I would like to see the team start to prepare for their next games. Get Anthony Richardson more than six snaps, please and thank you. LSU and Georgia will give you heavy sets on offense, so work on a 4-3 defense to get some experience this week that will aid you in the weeks to come.

PREDICTION: 43-7, Florida.

Clarke: Coming off an extremely disappointing loss last weekend to Kentucky, this is exactly what the doctor ordered to try and help the Gators get their groove back. To say that Vanderbilt is a bad team might be an understatement, so this one shouldn’t be close at all. I expect Florida to come out with an attitude early and jump out to a lead and never look back.

Florida needs to use this game as an opportunity to try and push the ball down the field and expand the offense beyond just the impressive running game we’ve seen this year. Open up the playbook and look for some explosive plays. Because of that, I think the Gators hit some big plays and put up the highest point total so far this year with both QBs getting extensive playing time and putting up impressive numbers.

PREDICTION: 45-6, Florida.

Walsh: In week five, Vanderbilt knocked off UConn with a last-second field goal to earn a second win that almost gives the illusion of competence. VU bested Colorado State as well, also on a last-second field goal, but Vandy has looked entirely lifeless and uncompetitive in each of its three losses.

It’s week one matchup against FCS E. Tennessee State ended in humiliation, as Vandy lost by 20 on their home turf and only mustered a lone field goal. They also lost a comprehensive 42-21 defeat against Stanford in week three and picked up just four first downs against Georgia two weeks ago.

Florida’s margin of victory tomorrow will almost certainly depend on Dan Mullen’s mood on Saturday. Despite its recent turmoil, UF’s talent and performances blow Vandy out of the water at every position, as the Commodores will likely not win a conference game this year. I think an angry Gator team will blow off some steam against the Commodores, and UF will add to an overwhelming early lead.

PREDICTION: 56-0, Florida.