The GatorsTerritory crew make their predictions for Feleipe Franks' return to the Swamp, as Florida plays host to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening.

Bender: The Gators are a heavy favorite entering tomorrow's contest, but Arkansas has the pieces in place, especially on defense, to make it closer than what the spread suggests. The Razorbacks' 222.2 passing yards allowed ranks second in the SEC, but Saturday's opposition will also be orchestrated by their biggest test to date in Kyle Trask. We all know Feleipe Franks will have a chip on his shoulder in hopes of generating his best performance of the season, but I can't envision the Razorbacks outscoring the Gators in this one. Even with Kyle Pitts out of the lineup, the Gators boast enough firepower and overall talent to come out on top.

SCORE: 38-24, Florida.

Abolverdi: Coming off a huge win over Georgia, the Gators had no trouble putting that game behind them with Feleipe Franks coming to town. The players are pumped for a chance to compete against their ex-quarterback, and he’s motivated to play in front of fans who once booed him at home. Despite the juicy storyline between Franks and his former teammates, Saturday still comes down to Florida playing Arkansas and how these two teams match up. The Razorbacks may be able to get some stops against Trask with that ball-hawking secondary, but their offense can’t keep up with UF in the scoring column.

SCORE: 42-24, Florida.

Clarke: I expect Florida’s offense to continue to fire on all cylinders Saturday, even with the possibility of star tight end Kyle Pitts not being able to play. It will give quarterback Kyle Trask the opportunity to get more guys involved in the passing game, while the offensive line has looked much improved and should help the running game continue to progress. I think Todd Grantham’s unit will keep making strides and know how to defend former QB Feleipe Franks after seeing him for two years in practice. I’ve got Florida winning this one.

SCORE: 41-24, Florida.

Reynolds: Arkansas is a 3-3 team, with its only wins coming against teams with losing records. The only way the Gators lose is if they beat themselves, and a key to the game will be avoiding turnovers. Hogs defensive back Hudson Clark is tied for first in the SEC with three interceptions, and Trask has thrown a pick-six in the last two games. He needs to keep his offense on the field and the football away from Arkansas. The quarterback on the other sideline will be a familiar foe in Feleipe Franks. Knowing what he does about his former team, Franks takes ‘having the inside scoop’ to a whole new level. That could give the Razorbacks a huge advantage, but I still think Florida won’t have any trouble putting this one away.

SCORE: 42-17, Florida.