Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew make their predictions for the Gators' rivalry matchup against Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia.

Bender: There is a whole lot at stake during Saturday's top-10 square off between Florida and Georgia. Not only will the game likely decide the winner of the SEC East, but whoever comes out victorious will also continue their path to becoming a playoff contender. Regardless of who is missing from UGA's defense, Kirby Smart has a flurry of big-time players to rely on and we all know rivalry games can play out. Florida boats a lot of offensive firepower behind the two Kyle's and Kadarius Toney, but this game will be much closer than what previous games have shown us about both squads. Thankfully for UF's defense, they rebounded against Missouri and are facing a Georgia offense that has struggled to find its identity under center.

SCORE: 24-21, Florida

Abolverdi: Quarterback, the most important position in all of sports, is the reason UGA has won three in a row. Jake Fromm proved to be the difference in the last two games, outplaying both Kyle Trask and Feleipe Franks. But with Fromm gone and Stetson Bennett now behind center, Georgia hasn’t been this weak at QB since Faton Bauta was starting. And that’s why quarterback, once again, will be the deciding factor in the latest installment of this rivalry Saturday. Florida has a distinct advantage with Trask and the Bulldogs are missing three starters on defense. With star safety Richard LeCounte and two defensive linemen out of the lineup, I expect Trask to lead UF to a close win.

SCORE: 34-30, Florida.

Clarke: I think this game is going to be a hard-fought battle all the way until the very end. Kirby Smart and his fifth-ranked Bulldogs — who boast the best defense in the SEC — will find a way to slow down the potent Florida passing attack, but will they have enough fire power on offense with Stetson Bennett running the show? I think Georgia’s defensive injuries end up being too much to overcome. Dan Mullen and the Gators finally end the losing streak and get a victory in Jacksonville late.

SCORE: 30-27, Florida.

Reynolds: Kyle Trask and the Gators offense have it rolling, but will their defense show up? Georgia’s D, meanwhile, has only allowed one opponent to score more than 21 points. Regardless, I think Florida will be able to score enough to win the game, so it comes down to Todd Grantham’s unit. For several years now, neither team has been able to extend its win streak past three games, and the Bulldogs are going for their fourth straight win Saturday. The last time either team won more than three in a row was Steve Spurrier’s six-game run from 1998-2003. The Gators, who average 40-plus points per game, are certainly capable of stopping this streak. They just have to minimize mistakes and take advantage of every opportunity to put points on the board.

SCORE: 31-21, Florida.