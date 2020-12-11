Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew make their predictions for Florida's matchup against Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

Corey: Regardless of LSU's record, its roster is full of talent and I believe this matchup will be closer than what many expect. Mullen's offensive attack should post impressive numbers through the air, but I'm expecting Kyle Pitts to be the game-changer in that department. Despite what the numbers suggest, the Tigers boast talent at cornerback due to the likes of Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks, so it's not going to be a cakewalk for UF's receivers; however, the Gators are still expected to dissect the Tigers through the air. As for LSU's offense, it's been a disaster as of late. A major question surrounds the quarterback position, while star tight end Arik Gilbert opted out earlier this week. The Tigers would love to spoil UF's opportunity to make the playoffs, but how motivated is this team? Many of the players are likely looking ahead to next season and their own individual futures. That's a recipe for another loss.

SCORE: 34-17, Florida.

Nick: This is a game, on paper, that Florida should win no problem. LSU has a myriad of issues on and off the field right now and the Tigers are truly limping to the finish line. That being said, it's Florida-LSU, and beating the Gators would make LSU's season. Despite having talented players in the secondary LSU has the SEC's worst passing defense. That plays well for the Gators, who don't need to mess around and try to run the ball Saturday. Play to your strengths and take what the defense gives you. That should be a big day for Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and everyone else catching passes.

SCORE: 41-20, Florida.

Conner: I think Florida needs to come out firing. Don’t mess around with the run game and just let it fly through the air and put pressure on LSU early. LSU is a team that is loaded with talent so if Florida lets them hang around it could be a problem late in the game. With that being said I do think the Gators will get out to an early lead and try to dominate LSU from start to finish. Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts will likely both come out of the game with school records and the Gators will in this one.

SCORE: 41-17, Florida.

Lauren: It's crazy how much can change in a year. The reigning national champs put Florida down 42-28 in 2019 and are now a 23-point underdog in this year's matchup. Despite the projections, anything can happen on any given day and this game is crucial for Florida. After clinching the SEC East, beating LSU will be key in Trask's bid for Heisman and the team's chances of securing a spot in the playoff. The Tigers give up about 33 points per game and allow teams to pass for an average of 313 yards per game. Trask and his offense should be able to have a field day with LSU's defense and run the score up, but there's a good chance the Tigers could have their own field day with Florida's defense, which will have to play at the Gators standard on Saturday to ensure a win.

SCORE: 49-28, Florida.