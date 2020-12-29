Jump inside below as the GatorsTerritory crew make their predictions for Florida's matchup against Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Corey: There is no doubting the amount of talent stacked up across the Gators' roster; however, nearly a handful of their go-to options on offense will not be suiting up due to the NFL Draft. Jacob Copeland, who has 23 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns on the year, is also out after testing positive for COVID-19. I expect UF to record several touchdowns on the night behind Kyle Trask, but it's going to be difficult to keep pace with an Oklahoma offense that racks up over 40 points per contest, and we all know the questions surrounding Todd Grantham's unit on defense. If Florida had all of their offensive playmakers, there is no doubt I would be going with the Gators, but I believe it's going to be difficult the match offensive production behind Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler.

SCORE: 38-31, Oklahoma.

Nick: I’m getting 2018 Peach Bowl vibes where Michigan came in a disappointed bunch of guys after a loss to Ohio State knocked them out of the playoff race. They had a bunch of guys opt-out and the storyline all week was that they weren’t interested in the game. A 41-15 shellacking at the hands of the Gators proved that point.

This week Kyle Trask said the Gators are 12 points away from being an undefeated SEC Champion and in the playoff. It’s true, a fumble, a shoe, and a misused timeout could be the only three things that have the Gators playing for Cotton instead of a golden trophy. There are opt-outs and disappointed Gators. Will Florida lay a 2018 Michigan egg? I don’t think so. It’s a prideful bunch and I think Mullen and Johnson will have a good game plan.

SCORE: 38-35, Florida.

Conner: The Gators will be without their top four receivers against a much-improved Oklahoma defense led by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Combine that with a high-powered Sooners offense led by former five-star Spencer Rattler who can light up opposing defenses any time he steps on the field, things don’t look good from the outside looking in for Florida. However, Kyle Trask is headed to his home state of Texas to play the final game of his college career and I haven’t bet against the person who I think should win the Heisman all year, so why start now? I think Dan Mullen will scheme up a solid offensive game and do just enough to send the Gators out on top. I’ve got Florida winning this in a close one.

SCORE: 35-32, Florida.

Lauren: UF has what it takes to pull off this win, but will be without several key players who have elected to skip the game in preparation for the NFL Draft. Oklahoma’s defense ranks at No. 19 in the FBS and holds opponents to about 21 points per game, which could weigh down on a Florida offense that is lacking several key players. The Sooners' offense averages over 40 points per game and will likely have a field day with Florida’s defense that allows nearly 30 points per game. If UF’s defense can hold its own in this game and keep it close, the Gators have a chance of taking home the trophy. But if Florida’s defense can’t tackle in space and allows Oklahoma to make those big plays when there’s really no reason they should, the Sooners will come out on top.

SCORE: 42-38, Oklahoma