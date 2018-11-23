The Gators Territory staff makes their predictions for Saturday's rivalry game between Florida State and Florida.

COREY BENDER: The last five matchups with Florida State did not go as planned for the Florida Gators, but Dan Mullen's program has a lot more on their side heading into the 2018 matchip.

FSU's play along the offensive line has been brutal in 2018, while UF's defensive line boasts multiple pass rushers who should be able to wreak havoc and put the pressure on Deondre Francois. That will be key on Saturday, and I expect Francois to take his nicks and bruises with Todd Grantham likely to bring a whole lot of pressure.

Despite UF's struggles on offense, don't be surprised if Feleipe Franks manufactures another performance like he did a week ago. The 'Noles currently rank 117th in pass defense and have gave up 27 touchdowns through the air, but Franks has to play some mistake-free football in that environment.The Gators must win the battle in the trenches in order to get Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett off to a good start. However, I also expect star defensive end Brian Burns and others to make some highlight plays of their own.You can typically throw records out the window when it comes to rivalries, and you can do that on Saturday as well.SCORE: Florida 24, Florida State 17

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: I believe this game will be a lot closer than what some feel. FSU is having a down year and the Gators are the more talented team, however, I think there are some matchups that favor the Noles, just like I feel there are some matchups that favor the Gators.

Both teams suffer from slow starts and it would not shock me to see FSU take an early lead due to its tempo - UF's defense struggles early with teams who play up tempo. In the end I think the Gators' defensive line will be too much for the Florida State offensive line and Florida will win by one score. SCORE: Florida 31, Florida State 28

MICHAEL PHILLIPS: It can’t be said enough. In rivalry games, you can throw records out the window. These matchups are all about mentality and grit. With a lot riding on both sides, there is enough fuel to throw on the fire to go around.

Florida has the better team. Anyone can see that. However, Florida State presents some unfavorable matchups with their talented receiving core and defensive line.

Starting fast and establishing the run will be crucial in this game. I think Florida’s offensive line has improved enough to matchup with this FSU front and Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine will both have good days. On the other side, I think the Gators defensive line will bring the pressure early and often and rattle Deondre Francois.

Anything can happen in this game, and FSU does match up well with Florida, but I think the ground game and the physicality the Gators bring will be too much for the Noles. SCORE: Florida 31, Florida State 21

MICHAEL KNAUFF: Don't expect this to be a runaway, Florida will be in a dogfight. While on paper UF is superior to FSU in almost every way, it's a rivalry game and anything can happen. However, if the Gators stick to their bread and butter of running the ball with its trifecta of running backs, they'll be just fine (as long as Feleipe is good Feleipe). Defensively, the Florida front four should feast on the porous Seminole offensive line and get to James Blackmon or Deandre Francois consistently. This will be the year Florida breaks the 5-year losing streak in the sunshine showdown. Score: Florida 27 Florida State 17