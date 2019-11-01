GT Staff Roundtable: Florida-Georgia Predictions
The game is finally here.
Florida and Georgia are set to clash on Saturday in Jacksonville. The Gators Territory staff make their picks for this weekend's game.
JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Coming into the game I feel like Florida is the team with the momentum. As I mentioned in my story on Kyle Trask this week, the quarterback and the Gators have been getting better every week. However, the same cannot be said for Georgia.
The Bulldogs' last two games have left a lot to be desired with Jake Fromm having one of his worst games against South Carolina.
The Gators defense is expected to be close to full strength with Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga predicted to return - the duo have only played two games together due to injuries. In the same vein, the Florida offense could very well take advantage of several mismatches including utilizing tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle - something Notre Dame exploited when playing the Bulldogs earlier this season.
This will be a closely contested matchup, but I think UF secures the win. Florida 27- Georgia 24
COREY BENDER: Like Jacquie noted above, Florida is the program possessing the most momentum at this juncture, but it's also safe to say Georgia hasn't necessarily lived up to its preseason expectations either.
Both programs are armed with NFL talent on both sides of the ball, however, I don't expect this contest to be highlighted by offense whatsoever.
Star defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard are expected back in the lineup for the Gators, while the Bulldogs are only giving up 267 yards per game behind a well-rounded unit from top to bottom.
Both programs are armed with reliable kickers as well, so the outcome of this contest could be determined by special teams and which team has the ball last. Kyle Trask has surpassed everybody's expectations by a long shot, and I expect him to really catapult into the national spotlight following an efficient yet low-scoring outing on Saturday.
Along with Kyle Pitts, the Gators have more than enough fire power to score points through the air, but do-it-all threat Kadarius Toney is expected to return as well. Involving Toney in some trickery and letting him operate in space could really open things up for the Gators, especially considering their issues when it comes to run blocking.
The pieces are in place for the Gators, and I think they edge out the Bulldogs in a drama-filled matchup in Jacksonville.
This one should have fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.
Florida 20, Georgia 17
Joseph Hastings: If you forgot about the previous two matchups between these programs and compared their resume this season, then it becomes apparent that the Gators should be the favorite on Saturday.
On the road against Kentucky, Florida was down 11 points heading into the fourth quarter and had lost starting quarterback Feleipe Franks, but still managed to pull off a 29-21 victory. Meanwhile, UGA's matchup with the Wildcats featured them putting up 0 points in the first half at home, and were able to only score 21 points in that win.
UF's only loss was a close battle for most of their road game against LSU, which is currently the top-ranked team in the nation. The Bulldogs' sole defeat, on the other hand, was at home to a South Carolina team that Florida beat 38-27 on the road the following week.
I am also more impressed with the Gators' win versus Auburn than with Georgia's victory over Notre Dame, which recently loss to Michigan by 31 points.
Sure, Georgia has had the number one class on Rivals over the past two recruiting cycles, and is in a position to finish with their fourth straight class in the top three. And yes, Florida's woes on the trail are notable and need to be fixed in order for them to become consistent playoff contenders.
But, in my opinion, UF's coaches have proven that they are able to maximize the talent on their roster, and I believe the staff is better situationally and with their offensive schemes than Georgia's coaches are.
If this wasn't a rivalry game, then I would pick Florida to win by double digits based on what I presented above.
Florida 27, Georgia 20
LAUREN REYNOLDS: There’s a lot on the line this weekend. This game will determine the fate of the rest of the Gators season. It'll come down to who wants it more.
And in my opinion, the Gators want it more. This has been a turnaround season for the team and they're on the path to greatness.
They're going into this game with a healthy team. We'll see the return of pass rushers Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard, two players that can wreak havoc on a Georgia offense. Receiver Kadarius Toney will also be back, adding to the receiving rotation and just adding another weapon to Florida's passing offense.
It's time for the Gators to control their own destiny. They come home with the win from Jacksonville. Florida 20, Georgia 17
TANNER DENNIE: Florida comes into this match up playing with a ton of confidence on the offensive side of the ball. With wide receiver Kadarius Toney being added back into the mix at receiver, quarterback Kyle Trask will have another weapon to look to.
On defense, pass rushers Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard are expected to play and that gives a huge boost to a defense that has struggled applying pressure on quarterbacks and stopping the run in their absence.
Georgia has been underwhelming recently, dropping South Carolina in Athens and struggling to move the chains offensively against Kentucky. UGA quarterback Jake Fromm has only turned the ball over three times and has thrown nine touchdowns.His offensive line has done a solid job protecting him in the pocket.
The Bulldogs' defense isn’t as elite as in recent history but they have been stout, allowing a little over 12 points a game. With playmakers at all three levels, I believe Georgia’s defense could have a solid day against Florida’s inconsistent offensive line.
However, Trask has looked very solid and competent running Dan Mullen’s offense and hasn’t shown a sign of slowing down. I believe Trask has played tougher defenses in more hostile environments and with Georgia struggling in the last two games, Trask could be in for a big day against a shaky secondary. Florida 34, Georgia 27