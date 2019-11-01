The game is finally here.

Florida and Georgia are set to clash on Saturday in Jacksonville. The Gators Territory staff make their picks for this weekend's game.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Coming into the game I feel like Florida is the team with the momentum. As I mentioned in my story on Kyle Trask this week, the quarterback and the Gators have been getting better every week. However, the same cannot be said for Georgia.

The Bulldogs' last two games have left a lot to be desired with Jake Fromm having one of his worst games against South Carolina.

The Gators defense is expected to be close to full strength with Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga predicted to return - the duo have only played two games together due to injuries. In the same vein, the Florida offense could very well take advantage of several mismatches including utilizing tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle - something Notre Dame exploited when playing the Bulldogs earlier this season.

This will be a closely contested matchup, but I think UF secures the win. Florida 27- Georgia 24

COREY BENDER: Like Jacquie noted above, Florida is the program possessing the most momentum at this juncture, but it's also safe to say Georgia hasn't necessarily lived up to its preseason expectations either.

Both programs are armed with NFL talent on both sides of the ball, however, I don't expect this contest to be highlighted by offense whatsoever.

Star defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga and Jon Greenard are expected back in the lineup for the Gators, while the Bulldogs are only giving up 267 yards per game behind a well-rounded unit from top to bottom.

Both programs are armed with reliable kickers as well, so the outcome of this contest could be determined by special teams and which team has the ball last. Kyle Trask has surpassed everybody's expectations by a long shot, and I expect him to really catapult into the national spotlight following an efficient yet low-scoring outing on Saturday.

Along with Kyle Pitts, the Gators have more than enough fire power to score points through the air, but do-it-all threat Kadarius Toney is expected to return as well. Involving Toney in some trickery and letting him operate in space could really open things up for the Gators, especially considering their issues when it comes to run blocking.

The pieces are in place for the Gators, and I think they edge out the Bulldogs in a drama-filled matchup in Jacksonville.

This one should have fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

Florida 20, Georgia 17