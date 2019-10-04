GatorsTerritory

It’s a big weekend for Florida. The tenth ranked Gators are set to host seventh ranked Auburn on Saturday, with the Tigers favored.

The Gators Territory crew make their predictions for the game this weekend:

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: This will be a defensive grudge match and a low-scoring affair on Saturday. The Gators offense will be tested against a very talented defensive line, while the Florida defense will have to deal with a Tigers offense led by a dual-threat quarterback and a dynamic run game.

Although Auburn has been more battle tested than Florida, I think Bo Nix’s youth and inexperience will cost the Tigers. The Tigers signal caller has struggled when pressured and is set to face a Florida defense that boats a talented defensive front led by Jon Greenard. Not to mention the fact that UF should see the return of several veteran defenders, including CJ Henderson and Jabari Zuniga. I think Todd Grantham’s men will be able to force a few turnovers on Saturday and that will be the difference this weekend. Florida 20 Auburn 17

COREY BENDER: This matchup is extremely difficult to predict, but having this game played at the Swamp is one of the key x-factors, and there is no doubting Gainesville will be dialed up with excitement from early morning until the clock reads all zeros.

Auburn freshman Bo Nix has had his moments throughout the season, but will face a unit that boasts a flurry of NFL prospects in each layer of the defense. Directing an offense in this type of atmosphere is a tough task for any signal-caller, let alone a freshman, and I think UF does just enough to maintain AU's running attack, increasing the load for Nix. CJ Henderson and Jabari Zuniga will be back in the lineup as well.

Todd Grantham's defense is allowing less than nine points per game and has been elite in terms of operating in the backfield, and I think the unit pulls through in a major way on Saturday. As long as Kyle Trask doesn't post any costly turnovers and Florida is able to move the chains with time of possession on its side, I think the Gators' defense will be able to their job and then some.

This matchup will have fans at the edge of their seats for much of the contest, but I think UF does just enough to squeeze by the Tigers and improve to 6-0.

Florida 23 Auburn 20

Joseph Hastings: Saturday's showdown with Auburn will pit together two of the top teams in the nation, marking their first game against each other in nearly eight years.

There are several areas of concern here, however, when evaluating Florida as they arrive into this weekend's matchup.

First of all, how well will C.J. Henderson and Jabari Zuniga look after missing three straight games due to injury? Both of them are two of team's top three players on defense, but we will have to wait to see whether there is some rust after not playing in nearly a month.

Another aspect to pay attention to here is whether UF will get the Tigers' offense off of the field instead of allowing them to extend drives. Auburn is converting nearly 50% of their third-down attempts this year, while the Gators have been shaky in those situations on defense throughout the season.

Finally, Auburn's rushing attack is very much a notable storyline here as they are averaging over 250 yards per game on the ground. Todd Grantham's defensive line obviously is talented on the outside with players like Jonathan Greenard, Khris Bogle and Zuniga, but the interior of the group will have a tough challenge on Saturday.

I think this will be a close game that is thrilling until the very end, yet I envision the Tigers coming out victorious in Florida's first test against a top ten opponent this year. If UF is able to get off to a fast start, however, then I can definitely see them proving me wrong tomorrow. Auburn 21 Florida 17

TANNER DENNIE: Florida has a chance to get a marquee win for Dan Mullen in year two with No. 7 Auburn in town.

The Gators offense has been able to pass the ball and move the chains, but could really use a boost in the running game to take the pressure off of Kyle Trask. On the defensive side of the ball, the Gators have been able to affect opposing quarterbacks and stop teams on the ground, which would be detrimental to the Tigers and their run-heavy offense.

Auburn's Bo Nix has been the hot name all over college football, rightfully so. If he is able to carve up the Florida secondary and the offensive line can protect, Auburn could force Florida into a shootout by making them play from behind. The Tigers front seven is among the top units in all of college football and have an opportunity to feast on the mistake-prone Florida offensive line.

I think this game will be close and a high scoring, but I see the Gators sneaking a win at home in The Swamp. Florida 33

Auburn 30

LAUREN REYNOLDS: The Gators won’t be able to pull off a win with their run game, so I’m putting all my faith in Kyle Trask on the offensive front. He has the ability to make it happen, as long as he can keep his wits about him in what is really his first big game.

Expect the Tigers to bring the heat on the ground, with JaTarvious Whitlow leading the pack. Florida’s defense will have to step up this week, and with everyone back from injuries that shouldn’t be a problem. As I mentioned in an article earlier this week, disciplined football is key in this game.

It’ll be a close one, but with Florida out for revenge from that 2007 game, they walk away with the W. Florida 27, Auburn 24